Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 03

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 3.
Public transport fares to rise by 3 to 4 cents for adults from Dec 26
The Public Transport Council announced the 2.2 per cent fare increase following its annual fare revision exercise.
S'pore to host star-studded table tennis tournament in December
China's Olympic champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng are expected. Home hope Feng Tianwei will also be in action.
Proposal to turn Old Changi Hospital into stargazing spot wins competition
The team behind the proposal said the low light pollution and high vantage point of the area would allow visitors to enjoy the view of stars and planes.
Edwin Tong, Rahayu Mahzam to sit on committee looking into MP Raeesah Khan's admission of lying in Parliament
Ms Indranee Rajah and Mr K. Shanmugam had recused themselves from the committee.
Handouts for civil servants in Malaysian budget lead to speculation about election
Given its large size, the civil service has often been seen as an important vote bank.
Terminally ill Covid-19 patients who wish to die at home should be allowed to where possible: Experts
One expert pointed out that there is no legal mandate for Covid-19 patients to be hospitalised.
Carbon Copy: Will lofty goals made on day 3 of COP26 be met or are they just hot air?
More than 100 countries committed to halting and even reversing forest loss and land degradation by 2030.
Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh to open S'pore food hall in New York with US partner
Among the 18 vendors chosen are Douglas Ng of noodle stall Fishball Story and Ah Tai who sells chicken rice in Maxwell Market.
Local musician Nadya Dean, 27, dies after giving birth to second child
She was admitted to Changi General Hospital after she lost consciousness on Oct 20.
76 people caught flouting Covid-19 measures at hawker centres
The offences included gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance and not wearing masks.