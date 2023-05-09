Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 9, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore's Covid-19 infection wave waning, but vaccinations still crucial: Ong Ye Kung
However, the more than 300 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalised have added significant workload to the hospitals, he added.
Tougher laws passed to clamp down on money mules, sale of Singpass and bank accounts
The move empowers the police to act against money mules who hand over control of their accounts to criminals, or who use their accounts to receive or transfer money for criminals.
Home rental scams rose fivefold in 2022
The scammers, impersonating legitimate property agents, sent victims pictures of the agent’s business card, and visuals of the units.
Three S'poreans killed in New Zealand camper van crash were NUS students
WhatsApp users in Singapore can now pay some local businesses directly in chats
5 months’ jail upheld for SAF captain who gave rash order to overtake Bionix in fatal incident
AI could replace 80% of jobs in next few years: Expert
Find out why United States-Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel says that is a good thing.
Attack on Asean aid convoy in Myanmar may be ploy to stir trouble ahead of Asean Summit
It appeared that the perpetrators may have been targeting the security leading the convoy, and not the diplomats, an analyst said.
Do men and women need to train differently for fitness?
Stereotypes persist, say fitness and healthcare professionals, even as people are becoming aware of the need to diversify their training.
S'porean ordered to pay $1.2m in damages to US artist Kaws for wilful copyright infringement
Dylan Leong and his businesses were accused of producing and selling replicas of the artist’s work.