Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 9, 2023

S'pore's Covid-19 infection wave waning, but vaccinations still crucial: Ong Ye Kung

However, the more than 300 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalised have added significant workload to the hospitals, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Tougher laws passed to clamp down on money mules, sale of Singpass and bank accounts

The move empowers the police to act against money mules who hand over control of their accounts to criminals, or who use their accounts to receive or transfer money for criminals.

READ MORE HERE

Home rental scams rose fivefold in 2022

The scammers, impersonating legitimate property agents, sent victims pictures of the agent’s business card, and visuals of the units.

READ MORE HERE

Three S'poreans killed in New Zealand camper van crash were NUS students

The rental camper van they were in hit a barrier before bursting into flames.

READ MORE HERE

WhatsApp users in Singapore can now pay some local businesses directly in chats

Payments can be made using credit cards, debit cards or PayNow.

READ MORE HERE

5 months’ jail upheld for SAF captain who gave rash order to overtake Bionix in fatal incident

Justice See Kee Oon dismissed appeals by the prosecutors and the captain.

READ MORE HERE

AI could replace 80% of jobs in next few years: Expert

Find out why United States-Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel says that is a good thing.

READ MORE HERE

Attack on Asean aid convoy in Myanmar may be ploy to stir trouble ahead of Asean Summit

It appeared that the perpetrators may have been targeting the security leading the convoy, and not the diplomats, an analyst said.

READ MORE HERE

Do men and women need to train differently for fitness?

Stereotypes persist, say fitness and healthcare professionals, even as people are becoming aware of the need to diversify their training.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean ordered to pay $1.2m in damages to US artist Kaws for wilful copyright infringement

Dylan Leong and his businesses were accused of producing and selling replicas of the artist’s work.

READ MORE HERE

