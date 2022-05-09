Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 9

1,535 excess deaths in Singapore in 2021, of which 804 were due to Covid-19

Mr Ong Ye Kung stresses that Singapore will have one of the lowest death rates in the world.

Cost of enlisting women into NS, even in non-military roles, far outweighs benefits: Ng Eng Hen

Even if they are enlisted for healthcare and social services, it may make manpower shortages in other sectors worse, he said.

Permanent ban on cheating trainee lawyers from the Bar may be too harsh: Shanmugam

But they should face significant sanction to reflect the seriousness of their conduct, said the Law Minister.

Don't throw away TraceTogether token or delete app: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore may need to step up contact tracing measures if the Covid-19 situation worsens, he said.

Govt has started review of first phase of virus response: Lawrence Wong

The review will be overseen by former civil service head Peter Ho.

Shanghai port lockdowns not expected to greatly affect Singapore's supply of essential items: MTI

Singapore's reliance on China for essential food and healthcare items is relatively low. 

Interactive: 25 years of caring for children

Take a look inside KKH's Children's Emergency facility as it marks its 25th anniversary.

Recent spate of workplace deaths is 'far too many, and not acceptable': PM Lee

This comes after 10 workplace fatalities were reported last month.

Surge pricing ban one way to address high ride-hailing fares, difficulty in booking a ride

Surging fares for taxi and ride-hailing rides, booking difficulties frustrate many.

Awareness in crypto is growing among S'poreans. Here's what to know before investing

Researching what the cryptos are used for and their growth potential is important. 

