Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 9.
1,535 excess deaths in Singapore in 2021, of which 804 were due to Covid-19
Mr Ong Ye Kung stresses that Singapore will have one of the lowest death rates in the world.
Cost of enlisting women into NS, even in non-military roles, far outweighs benefits: Ng Eng Hen
Even if they are enlisted for healthcare and social services, it may make manpower shortages in other sectors worse, he said.
Permanent ban on cheating trainee lawyers from the Bar may be too harsh: Shanmugam
But they should face significant sanction to reflect the seriousness of their conduct, said the Law Minister.
Don't throw away TraceTogether token or delete app: Ong Ye Kung
Singapore may need to step up contact tracing measures if the Covid-19 situation worsens, he said.
Govt has started review of first phase of virus response: Lawrence Wong
Shanghai port lockdowns not expected to greatly affect Singapore's supply of essential items: MTI
Singapore's reliance on China for essential food and healthcare items is relatively low.
Interactive: 25 years of caring for children
Take a look inside KKH's Children's Emergency facility as it marks its 25th anniversary.