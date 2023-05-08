Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Car COE supply to rise by 24% for Cat A, 15% for Cat B till July in one-time adjustment
Move will help lessen, but not eliminate, volatility in supply, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran.
Researcher said he was misquoted in report on 3,500 rich people becoming S’pore citizens: Shanmugam
The researcher wrote to MHA to say he had not talked about citizenship in the interview for a media article.
MAS to combat tech-enabled scams like using deepfake calls in unauthorised bank transactions
Deposit insurance not the primary safeguard for Singapore banks’ retail customers
Singapore has in place pre-emptive safeguards, including solid regulation and rigorous supervision.
SEA Games 2023: Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold in Cambodia for third title
askST Jobs: How does one ensure a smooth handover of tasks at work?
Employees may get their tasks assigned to another to free them for other tasks when organisations restructure.
60 residents evacuated from Tampines block after flat catches fire; public attempts to fight blaze
Preliminary investigation showed the fire was of electrical origin, involving a portable air-con unit.
Indonesia’s Jokowi urges dialogue for Myanmar crisis ahead of Asean Summit
Are you a mosquito magnet? A new repellent from Israel may be what you need
The repellent is capable of reducing the number of mosquito bites by 80 per cent, according to researchers.
NUS professor works in ryokan for a year, offers behind-the-scenes look at Japan’s iconic inns
Through 14-hour work days and interacting with staff, he uncovers the paradoxes of Japanese hospitality.