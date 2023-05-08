Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Car COE supply to rise by 24% for Cat A, 15% for Cat B till July in one-time adjustment

Move will help lessen, but not eliminate, volatility in supply, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

READ MORE HERE

Researcher said he was misquoted in report on 3,500 rich people becoming S’pore citizens: Shanmugam

The researcher wrote to MHA to say he had not talked about citizenship in the interview for a media article.

READ MORE HERE

MAS to combat tech-enabled scams like using deepfake calls in unauthorised bank transactions

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and now use deepfake audio and video calls.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Deposit insurance not the primary safeguard for Singapore banks’ retail customers

Singapore has in place pre-emptive safeguards, including solid regulation and rigorous supervision.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold in Cambodia for third title

The sprint queen won in 22.69 seconds and beat her own previous national record.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: How does one ensure a smooth handover of tasks at work?

Employees may get their tasks assigned to another to free them for other tasks when organisations restructure.

READ MORE HERE

60 residents evacuated from Tampines block after flat catches fire; public attempts to fight blaze

Preliminary investigation showed the fire was of electrical origin, involving a portable air-con unit.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s Jokowi urges dialogue for Myanmar crisis ahead of Asean Summit

Asean has barred Myanmar’s ruling junta from key meetings since 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Are you a mosquito magnet? A new repellent from Israel may be what you need

The repellent is capable of reducing the number of mosquito bites by 80 per cent, according to researchers.

READ MORE HERE

NUS professor works in ryokan for a year, offers behind-the-scenes look at Japan’s iconic inns

Through 14-hour work days and interacting with staff, he uncovers the paradoxes of Japanese hospitality.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top