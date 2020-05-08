Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 8.
Life will not go back to normal after Covid-19 circuit breaker ends on June 1: Lawrence Wong
More precautions will have to be taken, including measures which make use of technology, such as digital check-in system SafeEntry and an enhanced TraceTogether contact-tracing app, he said.
All staff, residents at nursing homes to be tested for Covid-19
Staff who interact directly with residents will also stay in designated facilities onsite or move to hotels for the time being.
768 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 21,000
Among these are 10 Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.
Coronavirus: SIA expects full-year net loss for first time in its history
A small operating profit is still expected for the full year, the airline said.
Malaysia's Parliament allows vote on Muhyiddin's leadership
Speaker Ariff Yusof said the motion by former PM Mahathir Mohamad was in accordance with regulations.
Man who allegedly attended social gathering in Circuit Road amid coronavirus outbreak charged
Francis Soh Seng Chye was said to have left his home between 7pm and 8pm on April 8 to meet Ms Lye Bao Ru in a Circuit Road flat.
#Stayhome reads: A uniquely Singaporean romance, and other inspiring tales of love and hope
Take a breather from news on Covid-19 with these five heartfelt stories about Singaporeans who have found new hope when all seems bleak.
Coronavirus: HDB resale flat volume hits 30-year low, falls 78% in April with only 423 units changing hands
This is the lowest since May 1990 when 778 flats were resold, and also lower than the 2,160 flats resold in April 2003 during the Sars outbreak.
Coronavirus: Life returns to normal in Hong Kong as businesses reopen and people start going out
More people were spotted out and about in popular districts in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Central.
Dutch lilies and Kenyan roses for Mother's Day
One florist has managed to import close to 50,000 stalks of flowers from Holland, such as garden roses, peonies and lily of the valley.