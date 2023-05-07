Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2023

Recycling park in Lim Chu Kang may be improved to increase recycling in S’pore

NEA wants a study conducted to look into improving the recycling park’s infrastructure and facilities.

READ MORE HERE

The tough work of trying to engage reclusive seniors and cut risk of their dying at home alone

The issue of the elderly dying alone is one actively addressed by community organisations. The Straits Times follows Care Corner's Edward Tang on one of his regular outreach visits.

The issue of the elderly dying alone is one actively addressed by community organisations.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore won 1,000 SEA Games golds

The milestone serves as proof of the nation’s commitment to excellence in sport and its remarkable journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse in the region.

READ MORE HERE

Victims of wife-sharing rape faced real medical risks when given sedatives, alcohol: Doctor

The abuse, which happened between 2010 and 2018, saw the victims being given the prescription drug Dormicum, without their knowledge.

READ MORE HERE

2 Singaporean transplant patients win big at world games, thanks to gift of life from their husbands

Ms Jamie Yeow and Ms Galina Ivanova, who each won two medals, used to compete in tennis tournaments in school or clubs before they became seriously ill.

READ MORE HERE

Deadly pufferfish still being sold in public markets in Malaysia, says fish suppliers’ group

An elderly couple in Kluang district in Johor died in March after eating the delicacy.

READ MORE HERE

Nightlife outlets at Orchard Towers struggle to find new homes with impending ban

This comes even with the extension of a deadline that will ban public entertainment outlets in the development beyond July 2023.

READ MORE HERE

At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

Police believe the shooter acted alone. There was no immediate word about his identity or motive.

READ MORE HERE

Kids including preschoolers are vaping in Australia’s playgrounds and classrooms

The government has launched a crackdown on vaping, including a ban on single-use disposable vapes popular with younger users.

READ MORE HERE

Amid high COE prices, remember goal of car-lite society

This vision hinges on the efficiency, accessibility and affordability of public transport, but calling for a reversal in COE policy threatens it, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

