Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2023

Recycling park in Lim Chu Kang may be improved to increase recycling in S’pore
NEA wants a study conducted to look into improving the recycling park’s infrastructure and facilities.
The tough work of trying to engage reclusive seniors and cut risk of their dying at home alone
The issue of the elderly dying alone is one actively addressed by community organisations.
How Singapore won 1,000 SEA Games golds
The milestone serves as proof of the nation’s commitment to excellence in sport and its remarkable journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse in the region.
Victims of wife-sharing rape faced real medical risks when given sedatives, alcohol: Doctor
The abuse, which happened between 2010 and 2018, saw the victims being given the prescription drug Dormicum, without their knowledge.
2 Singaporean transplant patients win big at world games, thanks to gift of life from their husbands
Ms Jamie Yeow and Ms Galina Ivanova, who each won two medals, used to compete in tennis tournaments in school or clubs before they became seriously ill.
Deadly pufferfish still being sold in public markets in Malaysia, says fish suppliers’ group
An elderly couple in Kluang district in Johor died in March after eating the delicacy.
Nightlife outlets at Orchard Towers struggle to find new homes with impending ban
This comes even with the extension of a deadline that will ban public entertainment outlets in the development beyond July 2023.
At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
Police believe the shooter acted alone. There was no immediate word about his identity or motive.
Kids including preschoolers are vaping in Australia’s playgrounds and classrooms
The government has launched a crackdown on vaping, including a ban on single-use disposable vapes popular with younger users.
Amid high COE prices, remember goal of car-lite society
This vision hinges on the efficiency, accessibility and affordability of public transport, but calling for a reversal in COE policy threatens it, says the writer.