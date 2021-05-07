Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 7.

TraceTogether data should not be used to grant or deny access to premises, say authorities

Some business owners have turned away visitors whose records show they've been in close proximity to Covid-19 cases.

5-person limit for social gatherings, gym closures: What are S'pore's new Covid-19 measures from May 8?

Stricter Covid-19 measures, such as fewer people allowed for events, will take effect from May 8 to May 30.

Next 4G leader must bring team together and can take reference from ESM Goh: PM Lee

Mr Lee spoke at the launch of Standing Tall, the second of a two-part biography on Mr Goh.

Singapore passports to be valid for 10 years, up from 5, for applications from October: ICA

For citizens below 16, the passport validity period will remain at five years.

Discrimination against TTSH staff fighting Covid-19 'distressing', says PM Lee

"We cannot let setbacks divide us or wear us down because if we lose our unity, the virus has won," he said.

4 Covid-19 community infections among 25 new cases in S'pore

This takes Singapore's total number of cases to 61,311.

'Sovereign' woman pleads guilty to breaching Covid-19 rules, gets two weeks' jail and fine

Paramjeet Kaur was caught on video not wearing a mask and engaging in a heated argument with others.

Lunchtime crowds in CBD, Orchard thin ahead of tighter Covid-19 rules on social gatherings

Most people in food outlets gathered in groups of five or fewer.

India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by record 414,188

India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million.

The Chic Home: A peek into a senior-friendly apartment

Ex-national footballer Chia Boon Leong and his wife's apartment has plenty of elder-friendly features.

