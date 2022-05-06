Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 6

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 6.

S'pore opens first solar farm with integrated rainwater harvesting system

The farm is highly mobile - it can be packed up over four months and set up at another site in two months.

PM Lee, Ho Ching, receive Johor state honours from Sultan

The honour conferred on PM Lee recognises the longstanding close ties between Singapore and Johor.

Japan to allow tourist groups as early as this month: Report

Visitors must have undergone three Covid-19 shots and be part of a package tour with fixed itinerary.

Asian Games postponed, new date to be confirmed: Chinese state media

The decision comes as China struggles to contain Covid-19.

COE for smaller cars crosses $70,000 in first exercise to include new criterion for EVs

The COE premium rose from $68,699 to $70,901 for smaller cars.

Processing time for VEP applications to enter S'pore down from 3 weeks to 5 days

The number of applications has steadily decreased.

Man who had delusional beliefs that wife had affair gets 5 years' jail for knife attack

He repeatedly stabbed and slashed her with four large knives, including in her genital area.

Singapore's Bay East Garden sets long-term plan to reach net zero

Gardens by the Bay's upcoming Bay East Garden will also a showcase of sustainable garden design.

Sembcorp powers UBS Singapore with 15,000 solar panels

UBS is Sembcorp's first renewable energy partner in the financial services industry.

Food deals for Mother's Day - from Nespresso-infused pork belly to crispy quail

Here is how you can celebrate this special day with Mum.

