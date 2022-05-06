Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 6.
S'pore opens first solar farm with integrated rainwater harvesting system
The farm is highly mobile - it can be packed up over four months and set up at another site in two months.
PM Lee, Ho Ching, receive Johor state honours from Sultan
The honour conferred on PM Lee recognises the longstanding close ties between Singapore and Johor.
Japan to allow tourist groups as early as this month: Report
Visitors must have undergone three Covid-19 shots and be part of a package tour with fixed itinerary.
Asian Games postponed, new date to be confirmed: Chinese state media
COE for smaller cars crosses $70,000 in first exercise to include new criterion for EVs
Processing time for VEP applications to enter S'pore down from 3 weeks to 5 days
Man who had delusional beliefs that wife had affair gets 5 years' jail for knife attack
He repeatedly stabbed and slashed her with four large knives, including in her genital area.
Singapore's Bay East Garden sets long-term plan to reach net zero
Gardens by the Bay's upcoming Bay East Garden will also a showcase of sustainable garden design.