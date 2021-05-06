Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 6.

SPH to restructure media business into not-for-profit entity to support quality journalism

It will allow SPH Media to seek funding from public and private sources with a shared interest in supporting quality journalism.

READ MORE HERE

Serious reactions to Covid-19 vaccinations extremely rare, affecting four in 100,000 in Singapore

There have also been no reports of unusual blood clots associated with low platelets that have been reported with other Covid-19 vaccines overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Sports activities to be limited to groups of 5 amid phase 2 Covid-19 curbs: Sport Singapore

Wading and play pools at ActiveSG facilities will also be closed from May 8-30.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Couples scramble after S'pore tightens Covid-19 restrictions on weddings from this weekend

Couples have to decide whether to cut the number of guests or pay for the extra cost of pre-event testing.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 29, charged after his teenage sister found dead in Clementi flat

Huang Bocan was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying.

READ MORE HERE

India sees record Covid-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours

The tally of known infections has surged past 21 million, boosted by the record 412,262 new cases.

READ MORE HERE

2 Covid-19 community infections among 18 new cases in S'pore; both are not linked to TTSH cluster

The two community cases are not linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster.

READ MORE HERE

Video of large group of South Asian passengers at Changi Airport 'misleading', was taken before travel ban

CAAS clarified that "no flights from South Asia had arrived at Terminal 1 in the early afternoon of Wednesday".

READ MORE HERE

21 million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in April as overall prices rise for 10th straight month

Experts said the return to Covid-19 phase two curbs will help underpin demand.

READ MORE HERE

Driving students turned away as their TraceTogether records show close proximity with Covid-19 cases

Those whose lessons fall within 14 days from date of "possible exposure" are encouraged to cancel them online.

READ MORE HERE