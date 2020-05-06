Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 6.

Singaporeans to get improved reusable masks in 3rd nationwide mask distribution exercise

This time, people will also be able to collect their masks from vending machines, on top of community centres and residents' committee centres.

Number of coronavirus cases crosses 20,000 in Singapore with 788 new infections

Among the new cases are 11 Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Trump says US must reopen even if more Americans get sick, die from Covid-19

He has expressed increasing frustration with the coronavirus-sparked recession that has put more than 30 million Americans out of work and hurt his case for a second term.

Man accused of stabbing safe distancing enforcement officer charged with attempted murder

Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin, who has a medical history at the Institute of Mental Health, will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks.

Robinsons to close Jem outlet in August

The closure of the store will leave Robinsons with two outlets - at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Singaporean cadet first woman from South-east Asia to graduate from US Air Force Academy

Lieutenant Christabel Chai was one of 13 international students in her graduating class of nearly 1,000.

Coronavirus: Loan sharks using fake stay-home notice enforcement ads to recruit runners to harass debtors

Six people, who had responded to the fake online job offers on Carousell, are being investigated.

SIA shares, after adjusting for rights issue, soar most since 1987 on hopes of easing lockdowns

Some 48.79 million SIA shares changed hands, making it the second-most traded counter on the Singapore bourse on Wednesday.

Expelled PSP member apologises to Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond over allegations of foreign funding

Mr Daniel Teo had claimed in an anonymous video last month that 10 members of the PSP were working with Mr Raymond and historian Thum Ping Tjin while "funded by Western liberal sources".

Olympics: Further NS deferments for Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen being assessed, says Mindef

The pair were both granted long-term deferment from NS to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which has now been postponed to July 23 to Aug 8 next year.

