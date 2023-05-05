Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 900 flats to be built in Sin Ming, first HDB project for sale in the area in over 30 years
Slated for completion in 2027, the flats will be the first new Sin Ming flats to be launched for sale since 1988.
DBS online services down for nearly an hour; second disruption in under 2 months
DBS said its digital systems returned to normal at 1.30pm, within 45 minutes from when the disruption was reported.
Passport-free clearance to be rolled out at all S'pore checkpoints from 2024
Departing residents and visitors can clear immigration via ABCS at passenger halls, or QR code if travelling by car.
Singapore retail sales rise for 2nd straight month with 4.5% increase in March
The estimated total retail sales value for the month came up to $4.1 billion, with online retail sales making up an estimated 13%.
Man charged after allegedly calling for President Halimah’s death in online post
Mahathir sues Malaysian PM Anwar for $44.6 million over ‘slanderous’ claims
Dr Mahathir said Mr Anwar's claims have marred his image as a statesman and former PM.
68 people on board ferry from S’pore to Batam safe after fire breaks out in engine room
Google gives early look at Pixel Fold phone before debut next week
The company said it would provide more information on the device at its I/O conference on May 10.
FedEx plans to move Asia HQ, executives to Singapore from Hong Kong
It plans to relocate some of its HK-based executives, including regional president Kawal Preet, to Singapore, a source said.