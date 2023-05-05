Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Over 900 flats to be built in Sin Ming, first HDB project for sale in the area in over 30 years

Slated for completion in 2027, the flats will be the first new Sin Ming flats to be launched for sale since 1988.

DBS online services down for nearly an hour; second disruption in under 2 months

DBS said its digital systems returned to normal at 1.30pm, within 45 minutes from when the disruption was reported.

Passport-free clearance to be rolled out at all S'pore checkpoints from 2024

Departing residents and visitors can clear immigration via ABCS at passenger halls, or QR code if travelling by car.

Singapore retail sales rise for 2nd straight month with 4.5% increase in March

The estimated total retail sales value for the month came up to $4.1 billion, with online retail sales making up an estimated 13%.

Man charged after allegedly calling for President Halimah’s death in online post

He was out on bail of $10,000 when he allegedly made the post about Madam Halimah.

Mahathir sues Malaysian PM Anwar for $44.6 million over ‘slanderous’ claims

Dr Mahathir said Mr Anwar's claims have marred his image as a statesman and former PM.

68 people on board ferry from S’pore to Batam safe after fire breaks out in engine room

The fire had been put out by the ferry's six crew members.

Google gives early look at Pixel Fold phone before debut next week

The company said it would provide more information on the device at its I/O conference on May 10.

FedEx plans to move Asia HQ, executives to Singapore from Hong Kong

It plans to relocate some of its HK-based executives, including regional president Kawal Preet, to Singapore, a source said.

Singapore Cocktail Festival to showcase city as Asia’s capital of cocktail innovation

Organisers say this year’s edition of the cocktail celebration is bigger than ever.

