Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 5.
CPF payouts increased by 25% from 2019 to 2021, set to keep growing for future cohorts
HDB resale prices rise for 22nd straight month; Pinnacle 4-room flat sells for record $1.228m
John Soh, Quah Su-Ling found guilty in Singapore's $8b penny stock crash
Member of Catholic order in S'pore who committed sex acts on two teenage boys jailed 5 years
The deputy public prosecutor asked for four to six years' jail for the man, who is reportedly not a priest.
6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey
One reason workers feel they deserve a pay rise is the number of extra hours of unpaid work many of them are doing.
New Covid-19 subvariant BA.2.12.1 spreading rapidly in the US
The new form will likely in the next weeks become the dominant form of the virus in the country.
Bangkok man who kept wife's body at home for 21 years finally lets go
The 72-year-old sought help for cremation to give his dead wife a proper send-off while he is alive.
Russian arms sales to S-E Asia take a hit from Ukraine war
Food Picks: Firangi Superstar, Four Seasons Cendol, Brew & Co
If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that flexibility is a virtue. It can apply to the way we eat too.
My Perfect Weekend with celebrity interior designer Peter Tay
Peter Tay's Sundays are usually reserved for developing insights into designs that reflect what home means in a post-Covid-19 reality.