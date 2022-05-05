Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 5.

CPF payouts increased by 25% from 2019 to 2021, set to keep growing for future cohorts

A CPF member who turned 65 in 2021 now gets monthly payouts of $580.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 22nd straight month; Pinnacle 4-room flat sells for record $1.228m

Resale flat prices rose by 1.1% last month, a quicker pace than March’s 0.7%.

READ MORE HERE

John Soh, Quah Su-Ling found guilty in Singapore's $8b penny stock crash

They were deemed masterminds behind Singapore's biggest case of share manipulation.

READ MORE HERE

Member of Catholic order in S'pore who committed sex acts on two teenage boys jailed 5 years

The deputy public prosecutor asked for four to six years' jail for the man, who is reportedly not a priest.

READ MORE HERE

6 in 10 in S'pore plan to ask for pay rise amid labour crunch, inflation: Survey

One reason workers feel they deserve a pay rise is the number of extra hours of unpaid work many of them are doing.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 subvariant BA.2.12.1 spreading rapidly in the US

The new form will likely in the next weeks become the dominant form of the virus in the country.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok man who kept wife's body at home for 21 years finally lets go

The 72-year-old sought help for cremation to give his dead wife a proper send-off while he is alive.

READ MORE HERE

Russian arms sales to S-E Asia take a hit from Ukraine war

Sanctions and poor performance in battle make it harder to maintain market share.

READ MORE HERE

Food Picks: Firangi Superstar, Four Seasons Cendol, Brew & Co

If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that flexibility is a virtue. It can apply to the way we eat too.

READ MORE HERE

My Perfect Weekend with celebrity interior designer Peter Tay

Peter Tay's Sundays are usually reserved for developing insights into designs that reflect what home means in a post-Covid-19 reality.

READ MORE HERE

