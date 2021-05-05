Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 5.

Singapore steps up Covid-19 safety measures at pre-schools and early intervention centres

The rules will be implemented together with the current set of Covid-19 measures in place at pre-schools.

Nursing homes turn away visitors who were at TTSH, tighten Covid-19 measures to protect residents

The Agency for Integrated Care has worked with the Health Ministry to advise homes on the measures to protect their staff and residents.

16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including one in community

This takes Singapore's total to 61,268.

TTSH and other Covid-19 clusters in S’pore: What we know so far

How did the TTSH cluster grow to 40 cases? How many active clusters are there, and who's affected?

Woman raped by brother injected son with insulin to hurt him as he resembled her attacker

She initially planned to burn her family members alive, but did not want her favourite son to "die in pain".

India's Covid-19 deaths may double in coming weeks, forecasters warn

India reported a fresh record of 3,780 deaths on Wednesday.

The Banana Leaf Apolo fined $10,000 for Covid-19 breaches when hosting birthday party

About 40 people attended the party on the second floor of the outlet.

Ex-Prudential agency manager breached agreement in soliciting mass defection to Aviva, says High Court

204 agents and 23 agency leaders defected en masse to rival company Aviva.

Singapore retail sales rise for 2nd straight month in March, up 6.2%

Figures were boosted by the low base a year ago due to Covid-19 measures.

Shane Pow breaks silence with apology after Mediacorp termination

“It is a hard lesson, but I will better myself and come out stronger than before," wrote Pow in an Instagram post.

