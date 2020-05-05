Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 5.

Singapore retail sales plunge 13.3% in March, biggest drop in 22 years, on Covid-19 curbs

Wearing apparel and footwear sales saw the largest drop, at 41.6 per cent, while the sales of food and alcohol also declined, by 41 per cent.

Parliament: Constitution amended to allow House to meet in multiple locations amid Covid-19 pandemic

Prior to this Bill, the law required Parliament to meet in one physical location.

632 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 19,410

Among the new cases are nine Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang out of ICU after 5 days following fall, now in general ward

Mr Low was warded in the intensive care unit after he hurt his head in a fall at home on Thursday.

Parliament: TOC applies for judicial review of Pofma direction on Ho Ching's pay

The website was among four parties which were asked to correct their false claims that the annual salary of Ms Ho is "about 100 million SGD" or "S$99 million a year".

Woman who allegedly didn't wear a mask at Shunfu Mart charged with offences including being public nuisance

The prosecution suggested for Kaur to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

In Pictures: Singapore's essential workers

As Singapore enters another month under circuit breaker measures, essential workers continue to keep the communities running amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Air quality improves as Singapore slows down under circuit breaker measures

Key pollutant levels have been falling even before April but fell further after circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7.

Hong Kong to reopen schools, gyms, cinemas as coronavirus rules ease

The current limit on public gatherings of groups of up to four persons will be raised to eight from Friday.

Twilight prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward Cullen's perspective

Called Midnight Sun, the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife.

