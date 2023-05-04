Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE premiums end mostly lower, motorcycle COE falls to $5,002
Last month, LTA raised the bid deposit for motorcycle COEs from $800 to $1,500, and required the COE to be used within a month instead of three months.
New inter-ministry committee to look into drug use among Singapore youths
A survey by IMH found that 41.8% of abusers started consuming drugs before the age of 18.
Fewer HDB resale flats sold in April, prices up 1.1% with 5-room units seeing biggest rise
The number of HDB resale flats sold fell by 4.3 per cent in April, according to flash data.
‘At least it was me and not anyone else’: Animal lover attacked by wild boar in Bukit Panjang
This wild boar attack is the second incident this year, and the 28th case in four years.
29 years’ jail for man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men to fulfil wife-sharing fantasies
Apart from the jail time, the 42-year-old man was also sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane.
Facebook Marketplace, Carousell bottom in e-commerce safety ratings; Amazon, Lazada on top
Commentary: Need a university degree to get a good job in S’pore? Not for much longer
Debate over broadening meritocracy and creating more pathways for success in Singapore is giving way to concrete action from the public, private and people sectors, says the writer.
Asia markets trade warily after Fed dashes hopes for quick pivot to rate cuts, new US banking fears
The Fed hiked its key rate by 25 basis points as expected and signalled a potential pause to its tightening cycle, but not a pivot.
Trouble remembering passwords? Google has the answer – with passkeys
Kids motivated to complete homework, chores after S’pore mum used apps to reward good behaviour
The mum of four signed up for parenting seminars and consultation sessions when her son became rebellious after entering secondary school.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!