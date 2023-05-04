Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

COE premiums end mostly lower, motorcycle COE falls to $5,002

Last month, LTA raised the bid deposit for motorcycle COEs from $800 to $1,500, and required the COE to be used within a month instead of three months.

READ MORE HERE

New inter-ministry committee to look into drug use among Singapore youths

A survey by IMH found that 41.8% of abusers started consuming drugs before the age of 18.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in April, prices up 1.1% with 5-room units seeing biggest rise

The number of HDB resale flats sold fell by 4.3 per cent in April, according to flash data.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘At least it was me and not anyone else’: Animal lover attacked by wild boar in Bukit Panjang

This wild boar attack is the second incident this year, and the 28th case in four years.

READ MORE HERE

29 years’ jail for man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men to fulfil wife-sharing fantasies

Apart from the jail time, the 42-year-old man was also sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook Marketplace, Carousell bottom in e-commerce safety ratings; Amazon, Lazada on top

Three in five of the e-commerce scams were conducted via Carousell and Facebook.

READ MORE HERE

Commentary: Need a university degree to get a good job in S’pore? Not for much longer

Debate over broadening meritocracy and creating more pathways for success in Singapore is giving way to concrete action from the public, private and people sectors, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Asia markets trade warily after Fed dashes hopes for quick pivot to rate cuts, new US banking fears

The Fed hiked its key rate by 25 basis points as expected and signalled a potential pause to its tightening cycle, but not a pivot.

READ MORE HERE

Trouble remembering passwords? Google has the answer – with passkeys

The search engine giant is calling it a major step towards a “passwordless future”.

READ MORE HERE

Kids motivated to complete homework, chores after S’pore mum used apps to reward good behaviour

The mum of four signed up for parenting seminars and consultation sessions when her son became rebellious after entering secondary school.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top