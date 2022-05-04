Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 4.
In-person trials, interviews for DSA to resume this year
Beijing shuts subway stations, bus routes as Covid-19 spreads
The central city of Zhengzhou also announced work-from-home and other Covid-19 measures.
Woman who tortured maid to death seeks disclosure of documents, court rejects bid
Among other allegations, Gaiyathiri Murugayan claimed she and her mother have been denied proper medical treatment.
Motor workshops struggle to hire skilled mechanics amid increase in business
Younger workers are shunning the trade but firms are finding ways to raise recruitment efforts.
Start slow when exercising, medical experts say as rhabdomyolysis cases increase
EU faces opposition as it mulls over Russian oil and gas embargoes
Russia has a stronger hold on Europe’s gas markets, supplying 40 per cent of the EU’s needs.
As travellers return, Bali struggles with Covid-19 pandemic legacy
Half of the island's 140,000 rooms are still in mothballs while many experienced hotel staff have left the industry.
Rising property prices, GST hike top concerns of young investors: Survey
Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, 79% of all the survey participants were planning to raise their investments.
Late actor Aloysius Pang's final movie set to be released in Thailand in June
His mentor Dasmond Koh posted on social media two posters of Thai horror movie The Antique Shop, one featuring Pang.