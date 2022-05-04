Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

Updated
Published
51 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 4.

In-person trials, interviews for DSA to resume this year

Applications will open from 11am on Thursday to 3pm on June 1.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing shuts subway stations, bus routes as Covid-19 spreads

The central city of Zhengzhou also announced work-from-home and other Covid-19 measures.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who tortured maid to death seeks disclosure of documents, court rejects bid

Among other allegations, Gaiyathiri Murugayan claimed she and her mother have been denied proper medical treatment.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Motor workshops struggle to hire skilled mechanics amid increase in business

Younger workers are shunning the trade but firms are finding ways to raise recruitment efforts.

READ MORE HERE

Start slow when exercising, medical experts say as rhabdomyolysis cases increase

The pandemic has resulted in extreme changes to exercise habits for some.

READ MORE HERE

EU faces opposition as it mulls over Russian oil and gas embargoes

Russia has a stronger hold on Europe’s gas markets, supplying 40 per cent of the EU’s needs.

READ MORE HERE

As travellers return, Bali struggles with Covid-19 pandemic legacy

Half of the island's 140,000 rooms are still in mothballs while many experienced hotel staff have left the industry.

READ MORE HERE

Rising property prices, GST hike top concerns of young investors: Survey

Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, 79% of all the survey participants were planning to raise their investments.

READ MORE HERE

Late actor Aloysius Pang's final movie set to be released in Thailand in June

His mentor Dasmond Koh posted on social media two posters of Thai horror movie The Antique Shop, one featuring Pang.

READ MORE HERE

Experience Haw Par Villa through free audio tours by celebrities

The tours are helmed by Joanna Dong, Koh Chieng Mun, Dick Lee and Yeo Yann Yann.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top