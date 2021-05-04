Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

    44 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 4.

Cap of 5 people for social gatherings as Singapore returns to phase 2 of Covid-19 reopening

The new restrictions, however, do not mean a return to circuit breaker, said Minister Lawrence Wong.

Compulsory TraceTogether check-ins at venues brought forward to May 17

Other modes of SafeEntry check-in - such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or the Singpass app - will be discontinued from May 17.

Gyms and other higher-risk settings to be closed; size limits on large events tightened

These stricter rules will affect congregational worship services, weddings and funerals.

TTSH Covid-19 cluster: Five patients have India variant of virus

More cases of the variants of concern that are circulating around the world have also been detected in Singapore.

5-person limit for social gatherings, gyms to be closed: What are Singapore's new Covid-19 measures?

Stricter Covid-19 measures, such as fewer people allowed for events, will take effect from May 8 to May 30.

E-scooter rider pleads guilty to causing death of elderly cyclist in Bedok

Hung was riding an e-scooter at an estimated speed of between 27kmh and 43kmh when the limit on cycling paths is 25kmh.

Malaysia to place six Selangor districts under first-tier MCO, avoid widespread Covid-19 lockdowns

Business activities can continue but with shorter hours.

26 public places cleaned after visits by TTSH Covid-19 cluster patients

Officers from NEA were deployed to monitor the cleaning and disinfection works.

6,500 new jobs in financial sector this year, with technology leading hiring: MAS chief

Some 44 per cent of these jobs are open to those with "adjacent or no experience".

Hold toxic managers accountable, drop useless meetings: Commerce chamber CEO on workplace mental wellness

Treating mental illness in the workforce starts with eliminating all possible stress triggers, he said.

