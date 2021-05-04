Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 4.
Cap of 5 people for social gatherings as Singapore returns to phase 2 of Covid-19 reopening
The new restrictions, however, do not mean a return to circuit breaker, said Minister Lawrence Wong.
Compulsory TraceTogether check-ins at venues brought forward to May 17
Other modes of SafeEntry check-in - such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or the Singpass app - will be discontinued from May 17.
Gyms and other higher-risk settings to be closed; size limits on large events tightened
These stricter rules will affect congregational worship services, weddings and funerals.
TTSH Covid-19 cluster: Five patients have India variant of virus
More cases of the variants of concern that are circulating around the world have also been detected in Singapore.
Stricter Covid-19 measures, such as fewer people allowed for events, will take effect from May 8 to May 30.
E-scooter rider pleads guilty to causing death of elderly cyclist in Bedok
Hung was riding an e-scooter at an estimated speed of between 27kmh and 43kmh when the limit on cycling paths is 25kmh.
Malaysia to place six Selangor districts under first-tier MCO, avoid widespread Covid-19 lockdowns
Business activities can continue but with shorter hours.
26 public places cleaned after visits by TTSH Covid-19 cluster patients
Officers from NEA were deployed to monitor the cleaning and disinfection works.
6,500 new jobs in financial sector this year, with technology leading hiring: MAS chief
Some 44 per cent of these jobs are open to those with "adjacent or no experience".
Hold toxic managers accountable, drop useless meetings: Commerce chamber CEO on workplace mental wellness
Treating mental illness in the workforce starts with eliminating all possible stress triggers, he said.