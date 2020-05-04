Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 4.

Coronavirus: S'pore can consider further opening up from June 1, to ramp up virus testing capacity from 8,000 to 40,000 a day

Mr Gan listed three factors that the Government will consider before lifting circuit breaker measures.

573 new coronavirus cases in Singapore to bring total to 18,778

Five are Singaporeans and permanent residents while migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the remaining cases.

Parliament: Social, economic costs carefully weighed before extending Covid-19 circuit breaker, says Lawrence Wong

He said some sectors, such as entertainment outlets or activities that attract crowds, will have to wait a longer time before they can reopen.

Coronavirus: 22 patients in ICU, hospitals have nearly 150 vacant ICU beds and can add another 450 by mid-May

Singapore has also ensured that it has enough ventilators and other medical equipment to support the care of coronavirus patients.

Parliament: Govt response to coronavirus outbreak will be reviewed after the crisis, says Lawrence Wong

The Government has routinely done this each time after a crisis.

Parliament: Singapore is holding the line on economic front despite Covid-19, says Josephine Teo

Since the Manpower Ministry launched the SGUnited Jobs initiative in March, more than 16,000 immediate job vacancies have been made available.

Parliament: About 96% of students took part in full home-based learning

During this period, about 3,300 primary school pupils and 700 secondary school students returned to school daily for several reasons.

Commuters stream to work as Malaysia lifts coronavirus curbs on movement

Heavy traffic filled thoroughfares into the capital but many retail businesses remained closed.

Patients at 6 polyclinics who test negative for coronavirus will get results by SMS

The remaining 12 polyclinics are expected to roll out this system for their patients by mid-May.

Doctor suspended 3 years, fined $25,000 for overprescribing cough mixtures containing codeine

This is the second such infringement for Dr Andrew Tang Yen Ho of Tang Medical & Surgery.

