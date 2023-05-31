Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31, 2023

Updated
Published
9 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

New standard to help operators prepare suitable portion sizes, nutritious food for S’pore children

The standard was developed by a 20-member working group and will complement current efforts.

READ MORE HERE

SIA to offer free unlimited Wi-Fi to KrisFlyer members flying economy from July 1

It comes after the airline said it will make some changes to its meal offerings from June 1.

READ MORE HERE

SIA to push ahead with regional tie-ups in ‘multi-hub’ strategy: CEO

SIA’s profit numbers stand in sharp contrast to the US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in combined losses posted by Asia Pacific carriers.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Condo and HDB rents inch up in April, more units leased out

The number of condo units rented out rose by 13.8 per cent from March, while HDB rentals went up by 5.8 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Stricter S’pore rules for diners who don’t return trays, crockery from June 1: What you need to know

Not sure if it’s okay to leave litter on the coffee shop table? Here are some important guidelines.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker wins $18,888 in Squid Game-inspired company event in S’pore

The prize money is equivalent to 1½ years’ worth of his salary.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 14 years’ jail for man linked to $40m ruse involving largest fraud of govt funds to date

David Lim Wee Hong admitted that he was part of the syndicate that duped SkillsFuture Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

‘Sad and inhumane’: Yishun resident finds nearly 30 pigeons, mostly dead, lying near HDB blocks

The resident said the birds were left in the area for more than four hours.

READ MORE HERE

Probation for S’pore teen after his speeding PMD hit jogger, causing fractures, kidney injury

He has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

READ MORE HERE

14 light-based installations and two new locations for i Light Singapore 2023

The installations span Marina Bay Sands, South Beach and Millenia Walk.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top