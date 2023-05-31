Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New standard to help operators prepare suitable portion sizes, nutritious food for S’pore children
The standard was developed by a 20-member working group and will complement current efforts.
SIA to offer free unlimited Wi-Fi to KrisFlyer members flying economy from July 1
It comes after the airline said it will make some changes to its meal offerings from June 1.
SIA to push ahead with regional tie-ups in ‘multi-hub’ strategy: CEO
SIA’s profit numbers stand in sharp contrast to the US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in combined losses posted by Asia Pacific carriers.
Condo and HDB rents inch up in April, more units leased out
The number of condo units rented out rose by 13.8 per cent from March, while HDB rentals went up by 5.8 per cent.
Stricter S’pore rules for diners who don’t return trays, crockery from June 1: What you need to know
Not sure if it’s okay to leave litter on the coffee shop table? Here are some important guidelines.
Migrant worker wins $18,888 in Squid Game-inspired company event in S’pore
Nearly 14 years’ jail for man linked to $40m ruse involving largest fraud of govt funds to date
David Lim Wee Hong admitted that he was part of the syndicate that duped SkillsFuture Singapore.
‘Sad and inhumane’: Yishun resident finds nearly 30 pigeons, mostly dead, lying near HDB blocks
Probation for S’pore teen after his speeding PMD hit jogger, causing fractures, kidney injury
He has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.