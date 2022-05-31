Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 31.

Retail investors should steer clear of crypto even as S'pore adapts rules to aid innovation: DPM Heng

Crypto assets are part of new wave of emerging digital technologies, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 relief fund to help S'poreans suffering from income loss extended till 2023

Each eligible household will get $800, up from the $500 when Kong Meng San-CDC fund was first launched.

READ MORE HERE

Salaries for tech roles in S'pore set to climb higher

Firms are expected to boost tech hiring, with pay jumps of between 15 per cent and 30 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysia PM Ismail downplays early election talk, citing inflation risks

PM Ismail said he will wait for "the right time" to call an election.

READ MORE HERE

No chicken? No problem. Experts suggest other sources of protein

A hundred grams of firm tofu contains a similar amount of protein to 60g of chicken meat, one dietitian notes.

READ MORE HERE

Prosecutor calls for at least 18 months' jail for man over molestation of friends' daughter

The man molested the girl when she was 9. He then tried to molest her again three years later.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia may review palm kernel cake exports to secure chicken feed supply

It aims to ensure the availability of palm kernel waste as feed for the country's poultry industry.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong unlikely to ease final Covid-19 social curbs, after bar clusters

The third round of easing would have expanded venue capacity and allowed live music in bars.

READ MORE HERE

141 digital birth certificates issued on first day of new registration process: ICA

Physical copies of birth certificates are no longer being issued.

READ MORE HERE

What is plogging and why are more people in S'pore picking it up?

Plogging - the practice of exercising and picking up litter -  is seen by Singaporeans as a more relaxed activity than running.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top