Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 31.
Retail investors should steer clear of crypto even as S'pore adapts rules to aid innovation: DPM Heng
Covid-19 relief fund to help S'poreans suffering from income loss extended till 2023
Each eligible household will get $800, up from the $500 when Kong Meng San-CDC fund was first launched.
Salaries for tech roles in S'pore set to climb higher
Firms are expected to boost tech hiring, with pay jumps of between 15 per cent and 30 per cent.
Malaysia PM Ismail downplays early election talk, citing inflation risks
No chicken? No problem. Experts suggest other sources of protein
A hundred grams of firm tofu contains a similar amount of protein to 60g of chicken meat, one dietitian notes.
Prosecutor calls for at least 18 months' jail for man over molestation of friends' daughter
The man molested the girl when she was 9. He then tried to molest her again three years later.
Malaysia may review palm kernel cake exports to secure chicken feed supply
It aims to ensure the availability of palm kernel waste as feed for the country's poultry industry.
Hong Kong unlikely to ease final Covid-19 social curbs, after bar clusters
The third round of easing would have expanded venue capacity and allowed live music in bars.
141 digital birth certificates issued on first day of new registration process: ICA
What is plogging and why are more people in S'pore picking it up?
Plogging - the practice of exercising and picking up litter - is seen by Singaporeans as a more relaxed activity than running.