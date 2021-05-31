Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 31.

S'pore should be able to ease Covid-19 rules after June 13: PM Lee

The country will know for sure in another week or so, said Mr Lee.

Covid-19 vaccination for S'pore students to begin June 1

Vaccination of the final group of people - those aged 39 and below - should start around mid-June.

DIY Covid-19 test kits will soon be available at pharmacies

These DIY test kits will be simple to use and not so uncomfortable.

Walk-in vaccination service for seniors above 60, no booking required

There are still 280,000 among the elderly who have yet to book their vaccination appointments.

Large-scale Covid-19 testing to become routine

Fast and easy tests can be used before religious services, sports events and concerts, and in normal work and social settings

6 key announcements from PM Lee Hsien Loong's address on Covid-19 plans

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out what the new normal of living with Covid-19 could look like.

23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 16 in community, 7 imported

This takes Singapore's total to 62,051.

Three-child policy: China lifts cap on births in major policy shift

Major policy shift from existing limit of two children follows census data showing a dramatic decline in births.

All residents living in Yishun HDB block told to take swab test after Covid-19 infections detected

This was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72.

$85m in JSS and JGI payouts withheld from 2,600 employers

The payouts will be adjusted or denied if issues are found during the review, said Iras.

