Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 31.
S'pore should be able to ease Covid-19 rules after June 13: PM Lee
The country will know for sure in another week or so, said Mr Lee.
Covid-19 vaccination for S'pore students to begin June 1
Vaccination of the final group of people - those aged 39 and below - should start around mid-June.
DIY Covid-19 test kits will soon be available at pharmacies
These DIY test kits will be simple to use and not so uncomfortable.
Walk-in vaccination service for seniors above 60, no booking required
There are still 280,000 among the elderly who have yet to book their vaccination appointments.
Large-scale Covid-19 testing to become routine
Fast and easy tests can be used before religious services, sports events and concerts, and in normal work and social settings
6 key announcements from PM Lee Hsien Loong's address on Covid-19 plans
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out what the new normal of living with Covid-19 could look like.
23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 16 in community, 7 imported
This takes Singapore's total to 62,051.
Three-child policy: China lifts cap on births in major policy shift
Major policy shift from existing limit of two children follows census data showing a dramatic decline in births.
All residents living in Yishun HDB block told to take swab test after Covid-19 infections detected
This was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72.
$85m in JSS and JGI payouts withheld from 2,600 employers
The payouts will be adjusted or denied if issues are found during the review, said Iras.