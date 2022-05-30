Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 30.

Wage growth rebounded to 3.9% in 2021; 7 in 10 workers receive a raise

The rebound was due to a broad-based economic recovery and a tight labour market, said the Manpower Ministry.

Ex-property agent fined record $1.16m for illegally subletting private homes on Airbnb, HomeAway

From June 30, 2017, to July 2018, Simon Chan Chai Wan's total revenue was more than $1.25 million.

Fire on yacht in Keppel extinguished in about an hour, no injuries reported: SCDF

Firefighters from Marina Bay and Alexandra fire stations were assisted by staff on the premises to help contain the fire.

Inside Singapore's mosquito factory: How mozzies are being bred to fight dengue

Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes are bred in the facility in Ang Mo Kio.

YouTuber Dee Kosh convicted of offering $2k to boy for sexual services

The 33-year-old also pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a young person.

20 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash site: Aviation authority

There were 22 people on board.

Interactive: A race to the cloud in Asean

Why are data centres the new frontier for Chinese and US investments in Asean?

Singapore desktop PC market grew in Q1 2022, bucking global trend

Users upgraded their notebooks to desktops to get work done better on larger machines.

Markets cheer lower inflation, but volatility remains

Global recession remains a real possibility as higher rates threaten to slow growth but fail to curb price rises, writes associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

K-star Hyun Bin's Madame Tussauds wax figure to land in Singapore

The wax figure will be touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

