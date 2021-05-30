Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 30.

PM Lee to address nation on plans to keep Covid-19 under control on Monday, 4pm

Mr Lee will speak on progressively opening up Singapore again, and what the new normal will be like. Follow ST live coverage for updates.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to shutter malls, most factories under two-week lockdown starting on Tuesday

People will be limited to travelling within a 10km radius of their homes.

READ MORE HERE

If I have mild respiratory symptoms, should I self-isolate or see a doctor immediately?

Here's a look at what you should do if you are feeling unwell.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Rest areas for delivery riders, private-hire drivers in Punggol to be removed to prevent misuse

General workers seen to congregate there, bringing about community risk.

READ MORE HERE

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 19 locally transmitted

Six of the community cases are currently unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

Children to sit PSLE, O-level oral exams in person this year despite tighter Covid-19 measures

Singapore exam board is working with schools to ensure safe management measures are in place.

READ MORE HERE

Video clip of endangered eagle ray caught at East Coast Park goes viral

The incident took place near Bedok Jetty.

READ MORE HERE

India will have 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for local use in June

This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka launches probe after burning ship leads to pollution crisis

The 25-member crew, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Dangerously trending: Driverless Tesla videos on social media

Such behaviour is completely illegal and flouts the instructions of the carmaker.

READ MORE HERE