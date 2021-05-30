Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 30.
PM Lee to address nation on plans to keep Covid-19 under control on Monday, 4pm
Mr Lee will speak on progressively opening up Singapore again, and what the new normal will be like. Follow ST live coverage for updates.
Malaysia to shutter malls, most factories under two-week lockdown starting on Tuesday
People will be limited to travelling within a 10km radius of their homes.
If I have mild respiratory symptoms, should I self-isolate or see a doctor immediately?
Here's a look at what you should do if you are feeling unwell.
Rest areas for delivery riders, private-hire drivers in Punggol to be removed to prevent misuse
General workers seen to congregate there, bringing about community risk.
25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 19 locally transmitted
Six of the community cases are currently unlinked.
Children to sit PSLE, O-level oral exams in person this year despite tighter Covid-19 measures
Singapore exam board is working with schools to ensure safe management measures are in place.
Video clip of endangered eagle ray caught at East Coast Park goes viral
The incident took place near Bedok Jetty.
India will have 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for local use in June
This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.
Sri Lanka launches probe after burning ship leads to pollution crisis
The 25-member crew, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned on Monday.
Dangerously trending: Driverless Tesla videos on social media
Such behaviour is completely illegal and flouts the instructions of the carmaker.