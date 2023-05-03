Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 3

Hooked on heroin at 12: Worrying trend of young drug abusers in Singapore, says CNB

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was the guest-of-honour at the CNB workplan seminar, cited an IMH survey, which found 41.8 per cent of abusers started consuming drugs before the age of 18.

Singapore can expect lower job market churn from 2023-2027: WEF expert

This seems to be the case even though companies here believe geopolitical rifts will have a bearing on their businesses.

War in Asia would be far more damaging than Ukraine war, says Ng Eng Hen

He likened the aftermath of a conflict in Asia to that of WWI and said it must be prevented.

Domestic recycling rate in Singapore lowest in more than a decade

In 2021 and 2022, the overall recycling rate for food and plastics remained relatively unchanged.

Direct admission exercise for secondary schools and JCs starts on May 4

Applications for early admission to ITE and polytechnics start on May 24 and June 5, respectively.

Keppel details plans to transform from conglomerate to global asset manager

The Keppel CEO said the group’s restructuring reflects a fundamental shift in how it organises itself “to operate in a nimbler manner, and harness technology to grow at speed and scale”.

From ‘nobody cares’ to ‘I’m not alone’: Male victims of family violence find support in new scheme

The programme was meant to provide a safe space for men to discuss the issue of family violence, widen their support networks and more.

Second batch of Jacky Cheung concert tickets to three more shows sells out in over two hours

Singapore fans have snapped up 72,000 tickets for his upcoming nine gigs here.

Do we need a wearable air purifier in Singapore?

Here is the writer's verdict on the $1,399 wearable air-purifier-cum-headphones.

From interactive lights to ‘giant seagulls’: May to July packed with arts events in S’pore

Five festivals, theatre and other performing arts events are on the calendar, including the Esplanade’s Flipside and the Asian Festival of Children’s Content.

