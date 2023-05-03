Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 3

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hooked on heroin at 12: Worrying trend of young drug abusers in Singapore, says CNB
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was the guest-of-honour at the CNB workplan seminar, cited an IMH survey, which found 41.8 per cent of abusers started consuming drugs before the age of 18.
Singapore can expect lower job market churn from 2023-2027: WEF expert
This seems to be the case even though companies here believe geopolitical rifts will have a bearing on their businesses.
War in Asia would be far more damaging than Ukraine war, says Ng Eng Hen
He likened the aftermath of a conflict in Asia to that of WWI and said it must be prevented.
Domestic recycling rate in Singapore lowest in more than a decade
In 2021 and 2022, the overall recycling rate for food and plastics remained relatively unchanged.
Direct admission exercise for secondary schools and JCs starts on May 4
Applications for early admission to ITE and polytechnics start on May 24 and June 5, respectively.
Keppel details plans to transform from conglomerate to global asset manager
The Keppel CEO said the group’s restructuring reflects a fundamental shift in how it organises itself “to operate in a nimbler manner, and harness technology to grow at speed and scale”.
From ‘nobody cares’ to ‘I’m not alone’: Male victims of family violence find support in new scheme
The programme was meant to provide a safe space for men to discuss the issue of family violence, widen their support networks and more.
Second batch of Jacky Cheung concert tickets to three more shows sells out in over two hours
Do we need a wearable air purifier in Singapore?
From interactive lights to ‘giant seagulls’: May to July packed with arts events in S’pore
Five festivals, theatre and other performing arts events are on the calendar, including the Esplanade’s Flipside and the Asian Festival of Children’s Content.
