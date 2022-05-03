Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 3.
Muslims gather in large groups for Hari Raya prayers, home visits for the first time in 3 years
Family finally gets to introduce infant daughter to relatives during Hari Raya
Relatives could not see the baby in hospital soon after her birth last November due to Covid-19 rules then.
Business travel on the rise again with eased Covid-19 border restrictions worldwide
But several industry players say that full recovery will likely be off the cards for a while.
Taiwan reduces Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
All arrivals will be released from quarantine on the seventh day as long as they have a negative rapid test.
Retailers report brisk sales of workwear as workers return to the office
Shops said sales have increased since it was announced all workers can return to the office from April 26.
Many miles to go in Singapore's 'car-lite' journey
Singapore has always sought to be "car-lite", even without explicitly stating so. How effective have new measures been?
Firefighters had to scale 152 steps and link 18 lengths of hoses to fight Kusu Island fire
The fire on April 17 that destroyed three shrines on a hill in Kusu Island was so intense that a blue plastic chair nearby melted.
It's work from anywhere for some firms' staff
Airbnb is allowing its employees to work from anywhere permanently. ST looks at some other firms that have given their staff a similar option.
NUS scientists develop painless way to shrink breast cancer using magnetic fields
4 tips to help home owners avoid money problems
Take note of these four tips that can save you from financial hardship due to unexpected events.