Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 3

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 3.

Muslims gather in large groups for Hari Raya prayers, home visits for the first time in 3 years

"I feel emotional and very blessed," said a mosque volunteer.

READ MORE HERE

Family finally gets to introduce infant daughter to relatives during Hari Raya

Relatives could not see the baby in hospital soon after her birth last November due to Covid-19 rules then.

READ MORE HERE

Business travel on the rise again with eased Covid-19 border restrictions worldwide

But several industry players say that full recovery will likely be off the cards for a while.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Taiwan reduces Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise

All arrivals will be released from quarantine on the seventh day as long as they have a negative rapid test.

READ MORE HERE

Retailers report brisk sales of workwear as workers return to the office

Shops said sales have increased since it was announced all workers can return to the office from April 26.

READ MORE HERE

Many miles to go in Singapore's 'car-lite' journey

Singapore has always sought to be "car-lite", even without explicitly stating so. How effective have new measures been?

READ MORE HERE

Firefighters had to scale 152 steps and link 18 lengths of hoses to fight Kusu Island fire

The fire on April 17 that destroyed three shrines on a hill in Kusu Island was so intense that a blue plastic chair nearby melted.

READ MORE HERE

It's work from anywhere for some firms' staff

Airbnb is allowing its employees to work from anywhere permanently. ST looks at some other firms that have given their staff a similar option.

READ MORE HERE

NUS scientists develop painless way to shrink breast cancer using magnetic fields

They hope this method will reduce the dosage needed for chemotherapy.

READ MORE HERE

4 tips to help home owners avoid money problems

Take note of these four tips that can save you from financial hardship due to unexpected events.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top