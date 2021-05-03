Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 3.

17 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, eight are linked to TTSH cluster

There are 35 cases linked to the TTSH cluster so far.

No point in Covid-19 rules if hospital visitors allowed to take masks off for food or drinks

With Covid-19 infections mounting, it is perhaps time to insist visitors remain masked at all times, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Some safe opening of air travel possible if governments open up to countries with low Covid-19 infection rates: Ong Ye Kung

At the same time, measures should be tightened for places with high infection rates, Mr Ong said in a speech.

About 130 ICA personnel at Changi Airport test negative for Covid-19 after officer was infected

The 32 ICA officers at Changi Airport who were close contacts of an officer infected with Covid-19 have tested negative.

5 Khoo Teck Puat Hospital staff disciplined for lapses that led to wrong treatment for some breast cancer patients

The hospital also apologised to the affected patients and said it will compensate them.

S'porean teen charged after he allegedly threatened to kill EPL football player and his family, who were in Britain

Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, sent the threatening messages via Instagram while in Singapore.

Expert urges national stay-at-home order as India’s Covid-19 cases near 20 million

Medical experts say real numbers across the country may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.

Teacher allegedly abused domestic helper just 11 days after she started working

She is accused of acts including hitting the maid's face with a hanger and throwing a hot ladle at her.

Oral contraceptive sales in Singapore at four-year-high in 2020

With the instability and job losses brought on by Covid-19, some people may be delaying childbirth.

13 under probe for flouting Covid-19 rules after police raid

Five men and eight women were allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising.

