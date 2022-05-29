Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 29.
First flight touches down at refurbished Changi Airport T2
Arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing are ready for operations.
NUS, NTU grads can go job hunting in Britain under new visa scheme
The scheme offers visas to people who completed a degree from top universities outside the UK within the last five years.
Mask or not, the singing goes on at karaoke lounges
Karaoke fans say despite having to mask up, they are just happy to be able to sing with friends again.
Nepal plane missing with 22 people on board: Officials
Bad weather is preventing search helicopters to fly to the area of the plane's last known location.
Tin Jingyao set to become Singapore's youngest chess Grandmaster at 21
Tin met the criteria after winning six of his first seven rounds and drawing with Filipino Paulo Bersamina on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the virus is smart: Pfizer CEO on Covid-19
The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to be over in the near future, he said.
Malaysian-style nasi lemak showdown: Who makes the best version in S'pore?
Excel in school, land a stable job: 'S'poreans' definition of success hampers entrepreneurship'
Singaporeans are also deterred by high costs of doing business and failing, said former MP Inderjit Singh.
Football: Age is just a number, says Fandi Ahmad as he turns 60
The Singapore football icon launched his second biography - Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice - on Sunday.
Jury deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case to resume on Tuesday
At the centre of the legal case is the December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in The Washington Post, in which she made a statement about domestic abuse.