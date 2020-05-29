Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 29.

Working from home should be default mode in first 2 phases of reopening after Covid-19 circuit breaker: MOM

All social gatherings, such as birthday celebrations and team-bonding activities at the workplace, must be cancelled or deferred.

611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,860.

Mahathir and four others say their removal from Bersatu is illegal and reflects PM Muhyiddin's insecurities

The five lawmakers rubbished the interpretation of their decision not to join PM Muhyiddin's government bench in Parliament as joining another party.

The Big Story: Balancing public health and S'pore's economic recovery post circuit breaker

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and a panel of infectious diseases experts discuss how Singapore can transition safely into the three phases of reopening post circuit breaker.

Coronavirus: 7,800 BTO flats to be launched in August; some projects may be delayed up to 6 months

The flats being offered in August will be in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Tengah and Woodlands.

US National Guard deployed in Minnesota protest over black man's death in police custody

The Guard troops were activated to assist the police as law enforcement officials sought to ease racial tensions sparked by the fatal arrest of George Floyd.

Two former Progress Singapore Party members set up political party called Red Dot United

Mr Ravi Philemon and Ms Michelle Lee's Red Dot United party currently has 12 members aged between 25 and 55.

FairPrice Group and WhyQ launch food delivery platform with zero commission fees

Hawkers and smaller eateries looking to make use of the opportunities offered by going online, now have a more affordable option.

Singapore bank lending dips for 2nd straight month: MAS data

Consumer loans took a bigger hit than business loans from the disruption caused by Covid-19 measures.

Special masks being made with transparent portions for teachers, to help deaf students who rely on lip-reading

About 300 such masks will be distributed over the next few weeks to 150 teachers and allied education staff.

