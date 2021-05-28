Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 28.
$800m Covid-19 support package to help firms and workers
Gyms, fitness studios and performing arts and arts education centres will get 50 per cent of salary support under JSS.
Likely no need to further tighten S'pore's Covid-19 rules for now: Lawrence Wong
The number of new community cases has stabilised, and the Government will give a fuller update on Monday.
Temporary Covid-19 grant of up to $700 for lower- to middle-income and self-employed workers
MOF said applications will be open from June 3 to July 2.
Eligible SMEs, non-profit organisations in commercial properties to get rental relief
Qualifying tenants of privately-owned commercial properties will get a half-month rental relief cash payout directly from Iras.
New Covid-19 support measures for firms, workers during phase 2: How they may affect you
The measures include more wage subsidies for affected employers to retain workers.
15 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 4 unlinked
There were also 15 imported cases who have already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Glad the truth is out, says police officer accused of bullying elderly woman in Yishun
The accusations were upsetting but he will not stop helping the public when duty calls, he says.
South Asia crosses 30 million Covid-19 cases as India battles second wave
The region accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths.
IMDA orders offensive poll on female Islamic teachers to be removed from social media platforms
The poll on social media platform MeWe first came to light on Wednesday, and is currently under police investigation.
'All the best', PM Lee wishes Singapore's Tokyo-bound athletes
"Give it your all, from preparation to competition, and continue to fly the flag high," he said in a Facebook post.