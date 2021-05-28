Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 28.

$800m Covid-19 support package to help firms and workers

Gyms, fitness studios and performing arts and arts education centres will get 50 per cent of salary support under JSS.

READ MORE HERE

Likely no need to further tighten S'pore's Covid-19 rules for now: Lawrence Wong

The number of new community cases has stabilised, and the Government will give a fuller update on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Temporary Covid-19 grant of up to $700 for lower- to middle-income and self-employed workers

MOF said applications will be open from June 3 to July 2.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Eligible SMEs, non-profit organisations in commercial properties to get rental relief

Qualifying tenants of privately-owned commercial properties will get a half-month rental relief cash payout directly from Iras.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 support measures for firms, workers during phase 2: How they may affect you

The measures include more wage subsidies for affected employers to retain workers.

READ MORE HERE

15 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 4 unlinked

There were also 15 imported cases who have already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Glad the truth is out, says police officer accused of bullying elderly woman in Yishun

The accusations were upsetting but he will not stop helping the public when duty calls, he says.

READ MORE HERE

South Asia crosses 30 million Covid-19 cases as India battles second wave

The region accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths.

READ MORE HERE

IMDA orders offensive poll on female Islamic teachers to be removed from social media platforms

The poll on social media platform MeWe first came to light on Wednesday, and is currently under police investigation.

READ MORE HERE

'All the best', PM Lee wishes Singapore's Tokyo-bound athletes

"Give it your all, from preparation to competition, and continue to fly the flag high," he said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE HERE