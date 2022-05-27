Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 27.

Food supply disruptions regrettable, but S'pore has been building buffer, diversifying sources: PM Lee

"This time it is chicken, next time it may be something else. We have to be prepared for this," he said.

HDB launches over 4,500 BTO flats, including in Bukit Merah, Queenstown

Prices range from $540,000 to $737,000 for a four-room flat at Bukit Merah Ridge.

Key takeaways from World Economic Forum

ST editor Warren Fernandez, assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang and Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi share the key ideas they took away from the discussions.

Sweet relief as sugar supply in S'pore unlikely to be hit by India's export limit

Singapore imports sugar from more than 40 countries, including Australia, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

S'poreans booking tours to Japan and buying yen ahead of June reopening

Money changers are noticing a stronger demand for the Japanese yen.

Voluntary tuberculosis screening for Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah residents kicks off

Residents say they are not alarmed about the TB situation.

Husband of teacher killed in Texas massacre 'died of a broken heart'

Mr Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of his wife when he collapsed and died.

Apex court acquits 2 men of cannabis trafficking; 1 of them was on death row

The appeals of both men turn solely on whether each of them knew about the nature of the drugs.

S'pore will 'chart its own path' in crypto world: MAS

Singapore will not 'react to what other countries are doing', authorities said.

Travellers pick the best hotels on the planet

From family-friendly getaways to cave homes, see Tripadvisor's list of highest-rated hotels for 2022.

