Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 27.

Lack of trust among reasons some told to return to office despite Covid-19 curbs

Others cite inflexible company policy as the reason that they are asked to go into the office every working day.

S'pore still ranks high in Covid-19 vaccination pace despite supply constraints

Slightly more than one-third of the population in Singapore have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Expect delays in receiving Covid-19 swab test results in S'pore, say lab officials

The surge in testing comes as Singapore moves aggressively to curb community transmissions of Covid-19.

14 new Covid-19 community cases and 1 in workers' dorm in S'pore

This takes Singapore's total to 61,940.

Are sports coaches who move across condos a weak link in S'pore's Covid-19 fight?

More lives will be impacted if gaps in our restrictions spark more infections, says Irene Tham.

Singapore pilgrims' haj to be deferred to 2022 for health, safety reasons: Muis

Muis will facilitate the re-allocation of haj places for the 900 affected pilgrims to next year.

Muhyiddin faces renewed pressure to allow Parliament to reconvene amid rising anger over Covid-19

Malaysia reported 7,857 new cases on Thursday, a record high.

President Halimah joins MPs, religious leaders to lash out at offensive poll ranking female asatizah

The president said that the people who conducted and participated in the poll "deserves our strongest condemnation".

What's behind the resurgence of Covid-19 'lab leak theory' in America?

Knowing the coronavirus' origin will help the world understand how to prepare for the next pandemic.

Suspension over food poisoning lifted for food stall Kin Hoi and business partner Kemono

Both had implemented stipulated measures on hygiene.

