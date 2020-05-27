Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 27.

533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

End of Covid-19 circuit breaker: A guide to what you can do from June 2

Find out the answers to frequently asked questions about the post-circuit breaker period, as well as information on which services and facilities will be reopening.

Primary 1 registration for 2021 goes fully online; new cap on intake of PR children

Parents will need to complete an online application form to register their child, using their SingPass.

Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets as hundreds rally, Li Ka Shing defends new security law

At least 290 people have been arrested in Causeway Bay, Central and Mong Kok for unauthorised assembly, among other things.

SGX shares drop most since 2003 on end of MSCI licence

SGX estimates a potential 10-15 per cent hit to next year’s profit as a result.

Cabby who falsely claimed foodcourts would close among 4 convicted of coronavirus-linked offences

The judge agreed that Kenneth Lai Yong Hui's lies could "conceivably result in public alarm and panic buying".

Migrant workers important to S'pore economy, say business and trade groups in response to calls to limit numbers

The groups urged careful consideration of such stricter policies, highlighting the value of foreign labour given the country's manpower limitations.

Coronavirus outbreak at South Korea e-commerce warehouse drives spike in new cases

South Korea had reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in 49 days.

Global trial of anti-malaria drug backed by Trump stalls but some countries brush off WHO caution

In Asia, Indian and Indonesian authorities have stood by the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Over 44,000 foreign workers receive free $10 top-ups to their prepaid cards to call home for Hari Raya

In addition, 10,000 physical top-up cards will be distributed to workers living in factory converted dormitories.

