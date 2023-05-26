Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Ticket applications for 3 NDP 2023 shows to open at noon on May 29

Each applicant is entitled to only one ballot chance.

READ MORE HERE

Influx of laid-off tech talent into S’pore job market eases labour crunch

Employers primed to tap this talent pool include smaller tech firms that expanded more prudently.

READ MORE HERE

Three Central Mall eateries suspended for two weeks: SFA

Workers handling food at the eateries will also have to re-attend and pass a food hygiene course.

READ MORE HERE

High Court gives green light for Chuan Park’s $890 million collective sale to move ahead

The 99-year leasehold condo was sold in 2022 to buyers related to developers Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to update personal particulars: Iras

In the e-mail, recipients are told they need to update their account by clicking a link that will expire in 12 hours.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in April, worse than expected

Manufacturing shrank for a seventh straight month, raising the risk of a technical recession.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea detains passenger after Asiana plane door opened mid-air

A passenger sitting near the emergency exit is said to have touched its lever.

READ MORE HERE

40 residents evacuated after kitchen catches fire in Keat Hong

One person who was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation declined to be taken to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

New active ageing hub in Bishan for seniors to stay engaged with community

Ukelele sessions, a pool club, coffee made by barista-trained seniors help them stay active.

READ MORE HERE

Where to buy sustainable, made-in-Singapore furniture from local timber

These furniture makers use locally felled trees to make products that are friendly to the environment and easy on the eyes.

READ MORE HERE

