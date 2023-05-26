Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ticket applications for 3 NDP 2023 shows to open at noon on May 29
Influx of laid-off tech talent into S’pore job market eases labour crunch
Employers primed to tap this talent pool include smaller tech firms that expanded more prudently.
Three Central Mall eateries suspended for two weeks: SFA
Workers handling food at the eateries will also have to re-attend and pass a food hygiene course.
High Court gives green light for Chuan Park’s $890 million collective sale to move ahead
The 99-year leasehold condo was sold in 2022 to buyers related to developers Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore.
Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to update personal particulars: Iras
In the e-mail, recipients are told they need to update their account by clicking a link that will expire in 12 hours.
Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in April, worse than expected
Manufacturing shrank for a seventh straight month, raising the risk of a technical recession.
South Korea detains passenger after Asiana plane door opened mid-air
40 residents evacuated after kitchen catches fire in Keat Hong
One person who was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation declined to be taken to hospital.
New active ageing hub in Bishan for seniors to stay engaged with community
Ukelele sessions, a pool club, coffee made by barista-trained seniors help them stay active.
Where to buy sustainable, made-in-Singapore furniture from local timber
These furniture makers use locally felled trees to make products that are friendly to the environment and easy on the eyes.