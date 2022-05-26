Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 26

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 26.

Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded, 9 HDB blocks in Marsiling will be acquired

Blocks 210 to 218 at Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired to improve the traffic clearance time at ICA.

READ MORE HERE

Project SG100K: DNA of 100,000 S'poreans to be mapped to identify new ways to prevent diseases

The project will end up as one of Asia's leading reference genome databases.

READ MORE HERE

Grow opportunities for countries to work together to reduce risk of hostilities: PM Lee

"We should maximise the opportunities for countries to work and prosper together, and minimise the risk of tensions worsening into hostilities," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'No idea this was goodbye': Texas families grieve on social media

The Texas rampage, which claimed 21 lives, was the deadliest school shooting since December 2012.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton star Loh Kean Yew included in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list

He is among 47 individuals in Singapore who have been included on the list.

READ MORE HERE

Work begins on new Minion Land attraction at Universal Studios Singapore, set to open in 2024

The upcoming themed zone at USS is inspired by the Despicable Me film franchise.

READ MORE HERE

No clear solutions on North Korea, even after Biden's visit to Seoul

Both US and South Korean leaders appear to want to keep the status quo while leaving options open.

READ MORE HERE

Davos 2022: The Mandai girl driving climate issues at the World Economic Forum

Singaporean Gim Huay Neo, who joined WEF in January, has been instrumental in Davos 2022's climate change focus.

READ MORE HERE

Man shot by police in Clementi accused of punching Aetos officer, breaching PPO in fresh charges

Soo Cheow Wee told the court that he intends to plead guilty and is applying for legal aid.

READ MORE HERE

'It shouldn't just appeal to billionaires': Handbag designer Ethan Koh on how luxury has changed

After a decade of dealing in exotic skins for his high-end handbags, designer Ethan Koh is now eyeing rattan and a new generation of luxury lovers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top