Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 26.
Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded, 9 HDB blocks in Marsiling will be acquired
Blocks 210 to 218 at Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired to improve the traffic clearance time at ICA.
Project SG100K: DNA of 100,000 S'poreans to be mapped to identify new ways to prevent diseases
Grow opportunities for countries to work together to reduce risk of hostilities: PM Lee
"We should maximise the opportunities for countries to work and prosper together, and minimise the risk of tensions worsening into hostilities," he said.
'No idea this was goodbye': Texas families grieve on social media
The Texas rampage, which claimed 21 lives, was the deadliest school shooting since December 2012.
Badminton star Loh Kean Yew included in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list
Work begins on new Minion Land attraction at Universal Studios Singapore, set to open in 2024
No clear solutions on North Korea, even after Biden's visit to Seoul
Both US and South Korean leaders appear to want to keep the status quo while leaving options open.
Davos 2022: The Mandai girl driving climate issues at the World Economic Forum
Singaporean Gim Huay Neo, who joined WEF in January, has been instrumental in Davos 2022's climate change focus.
Man shot by police in Clementi accused of punching Aetos officer, breaching PPO in fresh charges
Soo Cheow Wee told the court that he intends to plead guilty and is applying for legal aid.
'It shouldn't just appeal to billionaires': Handbag designer Ethan Koh on how luxury has changed
After a decade of dealing in exotic skins for his high-end handbags, designer Ethan Koh is now eyeing rattan and a new generation of luxury lovers.