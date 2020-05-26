Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 26.

$33b set aside in Fortitude Budget, bringing S'pore's Covid-19 war chest to nearly $100 billion

Together with the last three rounds of support measures, the Government is dedicating close to $100b - or nearly 20 per cent of GDP -to support Singaporeans in the battle against Covid-19.

Higher wage subsidies for S'porean workers extended to more sectors, support to last 10 months: DPM Heng

More firms will be eligible for higher tiers of wage subsidies under the latest $2.9 billion enhancement to the Jobs Support Scheme, said Mr Heng.

All households with at least one Singaporean will receive $100 subsidy on utility bills: DPM Heng

This sum, known as the Solidarity Utilities Credit, will be credited in their utility bills in July or August and cover all property types.

F&B and retail businesses can get up to $10,000 under new digital transformation scheme

Companies in the F&B and retail sector could receive up to $10,000 each in payouts under a new scheme to accelerate digital transformation.

$2b package to create 100,000 job and training opportunities for workers hit by Covid-19 slowdown

The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package would include 40,000 jobs, 25,000 traineeships and 30,000 skills training opportunities.

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Known as the King of Gambling, Mr Ho dominated gaming in Macau after winning a monopoly licence in 1961.

383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean or PR

The new cases take Singapore's total to 32,343.

Suspended home renovation works to be given priority, but new works may be able to proceed if measures are in place

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said they are looking at offering interim rental flats to home-owners who urgently need temporary accommodation.

Passers-by help bus driver who breaks down upon news of husband's death

One of the passers-by said they were alerted to the woman's plight after they heard her crying.

'Easier than withdrawing money': Reusable mask vending machines a hit among young and old

The latest distribution of new masks kicked off at 10am on Tuesday and will span three weeks until June 14.

