Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 25, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NDP 2023: Festivities in 5 heartland locations before Padang party on Aug 9
The activities in the heartland will feature family-friendly programmes and live performances.
NDP song and logo reflect hopeful look towards future for Singapore following Covid-19
The theme song Shine Your Light is co-written by Don Richmond and rapper Shigga Shay.
Singapore expects slowing 2023 GDP growth, but technical recession unlikely
The economy is expected to expand by 0.5%-2.5% in 2023, with growth likely to come in at around the midpoint of the range.
De-risking, taken too far, will lead to fragmented and decoupled world economy: Lawrence Wong
The DPM was taking on the latest language that had emerged at the recently concluded Group of Seven summit.
No decision yet on when he takes over the helm, focus is on economy, says DPM Wong
Succession could happen “before or after” the next general election, which must be held by 2025, said Mr Wong.
SIA brings back appetisers for economy flights 3½ hours and longer
Bread rolls will also return to economy class meals on short-haul flights between 1½ and 3½ hours.
Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling to exit her operational roles
She will also give up her seat on the board, though she will remain an adviser to the company.
‘Commuters’ held ‘hostage’ at Raffles Place MRT in largest anti-terror exercise at a train station
Pedestrian taken to hospital after trailer hits him in Tuas South
Celebrity favourite S’porean designer Andrew Gn gets his own museum retrospective
He was the first Asian designer to become French luxury brand Balmain’s creative director.