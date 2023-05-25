Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 25, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

NDP 2023: Festivities in 5 heartland locations before Padang party on Aug 9

The activities in the heartland will feature family-friendly programmes and live performances.

NDP song and logo reflect hopeful look towards future for Singapore following Covid-19

The theme song Shine Your Light is co-written by Don Richmond and rapper Shigga Shay.

Singapore expects slowing 2023 GDP growth, but technical recession unlikely

The economy is expected to expand by 0.5%-2.5% in 2023, with growth likely to come in at around the midpoint of the range.

De-risking, taken too far, will lead to fragmented and decoupled world economy: Lawrence Wong

The DPM was taking on the latest language that had emerged at the recently concluded Group of Seven summit.

No decision yet on when he takes over the helm, focus is on economy, says DPM Wong

Succession could happen “before or after” the next general election, which must be held by 2025, said Mr Wong.

SIA brings back appetisers for economy flights 3½ hours and longer

Bread rolls will also return to economy class meals on short-haul flights between 1½ and 3½ hours.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling to exit her operational roles

She will also give up her seat on the board, though she will remain an adviser to the company.

‘Commuters’ held ‘hostage’ at Raffles Place MRT in largest anti-terror exercise at a train station

The police held a multi-agency emergency preparedness exercise at Raffles MRT station which saw officers detonating a luggage bomb and taking down armed terrorists.

Exercise Ferrovia showed how the authorities would deal with terror attacks.

Pedestrian taken to hospital after trailer hits him in Tuas South

The man crossed two lanes before an orange-and-blue trailer hit him.

Celebrity favourite S’porean designer Andrew Gn gets his own museum retrospective

He was the first Asian designer to become French luxury brand Balmain’s creative director.

