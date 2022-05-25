Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 25.
Fresh chicken snapped up at S'pore wet markets, supermarkets after Malaysia announces export ban
Most wet market stall owners ST spoke to are not planning to restrict how many chickens each customer can buy - for now.
5 BTO projects, including 2 under prime location model, to launch on May 27
58 BTO projects delayed by at least 6 months this year, down from 74 in 2021
Voting by post could be in place for overseas Singaporeans by next year's presidential election
Plans are in the works to allow more eligible voters to cast their ballots without having to go to polling stations.
Wholesaler charged with exporting Pokka drinks to N. Korea
Singapore has officially suspended all trade ties with North Korea as of November 2017.
Texas gunman acted alone, shot grandmother before killing 19 kids, 2 teachers in school
After firing at his grandmother, Salvador Ramos fled the scene wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle, said an official.
Singapore doctors caution against heat-related health risks as mercury rises
The sweltering heat is expected to persist for the rest of the month, and drier weather is expected to stay till September.
How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration
Experts share tips on preparing for PSLE at ST Smart Parenting forum
Parents should observe their children's different learning styles and tailor the learning environment to suit them.
Kitefoiling: Singapore teenager Max Maeder, 15, wins another youth world title
