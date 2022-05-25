Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 25

Fresh chicken snapped up at S'pore wet markets, supermarkets after Malaysia announces export ban

Most wet market stall owners ST spoke to are not planning to restrict how many chickens each customer can buy - for now.

5 BTO projects, including 2 under prime location model, to launch on May 27

Applications for the flats close on June 2. 

58 BTO projects delayed by at least 6 months this year, down from 74 in 2021

HDB handed almost 15,000 homes to flat buyers in 2021, more than the 13,500 in 2019.

Voting by post could be in place for overseas Singaporeans by next year's presidential election

Plans are in the works to allow more eligible voters to cast their ballots without having to go to polling stations.

Wholesaler charged with exporting Pokka drinks to N. Korea

Singapore has officially suspended all trade ties with North Korea as of November 2017. 

Texas gunman acted alone, shot grandmother before killing 19 kids, 2 teachers in school

After firing at his grandmother, Salvador Ramos fled the scene wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle, said an official. 

Singapore doctors caution against heat-related health risks as mercury rises

The sweltering heat is expected to persist for the rest of the month, and drier weather is expected to stay till September.

How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration

Here's how to gauge if you are drinking enough water to beat the heat.

Experts share tips on preparing for PSLE at ST Smart Parenting forum

Parents should observe their children's different learning styles and tailor the learning environment to suit them.

Kitefoiling: Singapore teenager Max Maeder, 15, wins another youth world title

His victory comes on the back of two others in the last three months. 

