Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 24, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

MRT services at 7 CCL stations including Dhoby Ghaut to be affected by tunnel strengthening works

Routine inspections found a stretch of the tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations “has been subject to greater pressure”.

2024 will start with a long public holiday weekend, plus 4 more thrown in

There are 11 gazetted public holidays in Singapore.

Cathay Pacific apologises, sacks flight crew for making fun of passengers for their English

The flight attendants reportedly made fun of others for asking for a carpet instead of a blanket in English.

Sports car driver who left the scene after Keppel Road crash arrested

A 28-year-old woman who was found alone in the wrecked sports car is assisting with investigations.

Financial institutions required to combat higher money laundering risks from wealthy clients: MAS

It was responding to queries after an Angolan tycoon’s failed bid for $2.6m to be released from his S'pore bank account.

Police warn of phishing scam involving fake Traffic Police website, fine payments

Victims are told to input their banking details and security code into the fake website.

Government to spend $3.3b on infocomms technology in 2023

About $400 million will be spent on personal computers and printers, which are replaced about every three years.

US top health official sounds alarm on social media use by kids and adolescents

The US surgeon-general called for safeguards against tech companies for kids who are at critical stages of brain development.

Taiwan tour operators eager for rebound in cross-strait tourism, but travellers are wary

Taiwanese say they will “wait and see” how the political situation unfolds before deciding on a holiday in China.

World’s richest man loses $15 billion in one day after LVMH stock rout

The founder of LVMH had seen his wealth balloon for most of 2023.

