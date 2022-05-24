Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 24

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 24.

Some poultry sellers may shut stalls when chicken exports halt from Malaysia, price hike expected

Meanwhile, consumers said they are not worried and will either buy frozen chicken or eat other meats.

READ MORE HERE

Davos 2022 forum: Strategic outlook on Asean

Asean is well-positioned for growth despite challenges in the broader region. How can it further enhance its role on the global stage?

READ MORE HERE

Farmers' markets, more F&B options as part of rejuvenation plans for Gillman Barracks

SLA will also upgrade the area's infrastructure, including adding covered walkways and building a new playground.

READ MORE HERE

15 months' jail for ex-teacher at top school who sexually exploited student who later committed suicide

The victim was 15 when the offence occurred and she fell into a depression following the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Daiso's higher prices are here to stay, but it will offer greater product variety

The Japanese retail chain says customers have reacted positively as it has widened its range of products.

READ MORE HERE

Home dialysis is gentler, more convenient but take-up rate relatively low

Only 13 per cent of the roughly 8,500 people receiving dialysis in Singapore are on peritoneal dialysis.

READ MORE HERE

The remaking of Ukraine

Even as the country is engaged in a life-and-death struggle with Russia, pressing existential questions loom on the horizon, along with a massive food crisis.

READ MORE HERE

NLB deputy director jailed 4 weeks for leaking details of phase 2 reopening

Chua Wee Lin leaked the information to a WhatsApp group and the details were widely circulated before the official release.

READ MORE HERE

Jif peanut butter being recalled over potential salmonella contamination

The US Food and Drug Administration had ordered manufacturer J.M. Smucker to recall the item.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Will I get into trouble if I download, stream movies from non-official sites?

A user who streams a copyrighted video is ultimately making a copy of the video, albeit a temporary one.

READ MORE HERE

