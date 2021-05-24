Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 24.
Changi Airport workers to be segregated into risk-based zones
Travellers from "very high-risk" places will also be escorted to remote gates in Terminal 2 for immigration clearance.
Changi Airport T3 cluster began at arrival gates and baggage claim hall
About half of airport workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were found spread out in the arrival zone.
Trial using new Covid-19 breathalysers at Tuas Checkpoint to start soon
Samples taken with these breathalysers do not need to be processed elsewhere.
11 companies fined by MOM for not getting employees to work from home
They were caught during inspections conducted by the Ministry of Manpower.
24 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 2 unlinked
Twelve of the new cases in the community had already been quarantined.
Ring-fencing intensified to avoid second Covid-19 circuit breaker in S'pore
This can help to flatten the curve of infections by preventing transmissions from spilling over to other sectors.
India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: Health Ministry
The South Asian nation's toll now stands at 303,720 after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks.
Shorter leases, resale only to HDB among ideas for prime BTO flats: Desmond Lee
Other ideas such as longer occupation period come with merits and trade-offs, said the minister.
Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS turns up outside court maskless, but wears one to enter
Phoon Chiu Yoke is contesting a criminal charge for failing to wear a mask "at all times" at Newton Hawker Centre.
10 years' jail for man who killed wife because he believed she was a demon
Paul Leslie Quirk's psychiatric condition assessed to have substantially impaired his mental responsibility for his acts.