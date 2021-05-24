Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 24.

Changi Airport workers to be segregated into risk-based zones

Travellers from "very high-risk" places will also be escorted to remote gates in Terminal 2 for immigration clearance.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport T3 cluster began at arrival gates and baggage claim hall

About half of airport workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were found spread out in the arrival zone.

READ MORE HERE

Trial using new Covid-19 breathalysers at Tuas Checkpoint to start soon

Samples taken with these breathalysers do not need to be processed elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

11 companies fined by MOM for not getting employees to work from home

They were caught during inspections conducted by the Ministry of Manpower.

READ MORE HERE

24 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 2 unlinked

Twelve of the new cases in the community had already been quarantined.

READ MORE HERE

Ring-fencing intensified to avoid second Covid-19 circuit breaker in S'pore

This can help to flatten the curve of infections by preventing transmissions from spilling over to other sectors.

READ MORE HERE

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: Health Ministry

The South Asian nation's toll now stands at 303,720 after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Shorter leases, resale only to HDB among ideas for prime BTO flats: Desmond Lee

Other ideas such as longer occupation period come with merits and trade-offs, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS turns up outside court maskless, but wears one to enter

Phoon Chiu Yoke is contesting a criminal charge for failing to wear a mask "at all times" at Newton Hawker Centre.

READ MORE HERE

10 years' jail for man who killed wife because he believed she was a demon

Paul Leslie Quirk's psychiatric condition assessed to have substantially impaired his mental responsibility for his acts.

READ MORE HERE