Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 23, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Review to be carried out on Ridout Road properties; Shanmugam, Vivian requested it: PM Lee

This must be done to ensure the Government maintains the highest standards of integrity, PM Lee said.

READ MORE HERE

Video surveillance to be mandatory at construction projects worth $5m and up to boost workplace safety

A demerit point system for safety lapses will also be extended to the manufacturing sector by October.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation stays firm at 5% in April, higher than expected

Analysts said behind the stubborn inflation is resilient consumer demand as Singaporeans’ purchasing power is high.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’porean missing on Everest an experienced climber: Expedition organiser

The 39-year-old climber’s family members have gone to Nepal to meet the rescue team.

READ MORE HERE

Jakarta to Bandung in one hour: Indonesia’s new high-speed train completes first trial run

Successive trials will see the journey time further reduced to just about 40 minutes as the train’s speed rises.

READ MORE HERE

27 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful society in S’pore

Some of them had motorbike helmets and T-shirts that reportedly bore secret society logos.

READ MORE HERE

Primary 1 registration starts on July 4 for admission in 2024

Parents can use the new online P1 Registration Portal for all five stages of the exercise.

READ MORE HERE

Socialite Kim Lim appears at State Courts to support ex-husband who starts jail sentence

She and Kho Bin Kai divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, but have remained close.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore director Anthony Chen’s The Breaking Ice premieres to strong reviews at Cannes

Chen said the script for The Breaking Ice was completed 10 days prior to shooting.

READ MORE HERE

Can you develop allergies as an adult?

There is no cure for allergies, but the symptoms can be managed.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top