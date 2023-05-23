Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Review to be carried out on Ridout Road properties; Shanmugam, Vivian requested it: PM Lee
This must be done to ensure the Government maintains the highest standards of integrity, PM Lee said.
Video surveillance to be mandatory at construction projects worth $5m and up to boost workplace safety
A demerit point system for safety lapses will also be extended to the manufacturing sector by October.
Singapore core inflation stays firm at 5% in April, higher than expected
Analysts said behind the stubborn inflation is resilient consumer demand as Singaporeans’ purchasing power is high.
S’porean missing on Everest an experienced climber: Expedition organiser
Jakarta to Bandung in one hour: Indonesia’s new high-speed train completes first trial run
Successive trials will see the journey time further reduced to just about 40 minutes as the train’s speed rises.
27 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful society in S’pore
Some of them had motorbike helmets and T-shirts that reportedly bore secret society logos.
Primary 1 registration starts on July 4 for admission in 2024
Parents can use the new online P1 Registration Portal for all five stages of the exercise.
Socialite Kim Lim appears at State Courts to support ex-husband who starts jail sentence
She and Kho Bin Kai divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, but have remained close.