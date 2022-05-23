Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 23.

HDB to launch 2 BTO projects under prime location model in Bukit Merah, Queenstown

The two BTO projects are among the five sites that will be launched for sale in May.

Malaysia to halt monthly export of 3.6m chickens from June to stabilise prices

Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore, with a per capita consumption of 36kg in 2020, according to data from the Singapore Food Agency.

Indonesian preacher denied entry had radicalised people in S'pore: Shanmugam

Among them was a teen who watched his YouTube lectures and believed in suicide bombing as an act of martyrdom.

US President Biden formally unveils Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Thirteen countries have signed up, including Singapore, Japan and India.

Biden says would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan

A White House official said there is no change in US policy towards Taiwan.

S'pore's core inflation up 3.3% in April, fuelled by hikes in electricity and gas tariffs

April's overall inflation, or headline consumer price index, came in at 5.4% year on year, unchanged from March.

'We will always miss you': Hundreds bid farewell to dad, girl who died in Bedok North fire

Malaysian Tan Soon Keong's wife, who survived the fire, remains in intensive care.

Global food inflation, Ukraine war hot up cooking oil prices

Food prices around the world have risen following the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in 2020, supply chain disruptions, and increasing energy prices.

Crowded airports, fuller flights and more: What to expect from June holiday travel

Between document checks and security procedures, expect longer waits at the airport.

Animation of children's book on Istana helps the young connect with their heritage

Important to use platforms preferred by the young to help them better understand their legacy, says President Halimah Yacob.

