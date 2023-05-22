Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 22, 2023

PM Lee Hsien Loong Covid-19 positive for the first time, says he is ‘generally feeling OK’

Doctors have advised him to self-isolate until he is asymptomatic.

READ MORE HERE

ERP rates at 7 locations to be reduced by $1 for June school holidays

The revised rates will apply from May 29 to June 25.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT to roll out video analytics system on Bukit Panjang LRT before Q3 this year

Over the past decade, there have been two deaths and one injury arising from incidents of falls on LRT tracks.

READ MORE HERE

SIT students to start classes at new Punggol campus in Sept 2024

The new site will house the whole university in one location for the first time. 

READ MORE HERE

15 years’ jail for man, 86, who hacked ex-partner to death for not giving him bigger room

The victim suffered 54 wounds all over her body, 31 of which were on her head and neck.

READ MORE HERE

The Great Resignation wave is ending, with power shift from workers to bosses

A new survey shows 68 per cent of Singaporean workers are more likely to stay put in their jobs.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: What do employers think of job seekers who left their previous jobs without an offer?

Such job seekers should reassure interviewers of their resilience, foresight and dedication.

READ MORE HERE

Johor Bahru facing intense competition for cooks with Singapore

Many cooks in Johor Bahru returned to Singapore, where they can get at least three times the pay.

READ MORE HERE

More family offices setting up base in Singapore, above pre-pandemic numbers: Acra data

Family offices have seen robust interest here, with 182 opening already in 2023 following two years of strong growth.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore climber missing on Mount Everest: Why is the journey to the summit so dangerous?

On average, five climbers die during every spring climbing season on the world’s highest peak.

READ MORE HERE

