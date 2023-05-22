Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 22, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee Hsien Loong Covid-19 positive for the first time, says he is ‘generally feeling OK’
ERP rates at 7 locations to be reduced by $1 for June school holidays
SMRT to roll out video analytics system on Bukit Panjang LRT before Q3 this year
Over the past decade, there have been two deaths and one injury arising from incidents of falls on LRT tracks.
SIT students to start classes at new Punggol campus in Sept 2024
15 years’ jail for man, 86, who hacked ex-partner to death for not giving him bigger room
The victim suffered 54 wounds all over her body, 31 of which were on her head and neck.
The Great Resignation wave is ending, with power shift from workers to bosses
A new survey shows 68 per cent of Singaporean workers are more likely to stay put in their jobs.
askST Jobs: What do employers think of job seekers who left their previous jobs without an offer?
Such job seekers should reassure interviewers of their resilience, foresight and dedication.
Johor Bahru facing intense competition for cooks with Singapore
Many cooks in Johor Bahru returned to Singapore, where they can get at least three times the pay.
More family offices setting up base in Singapore, above pre-pandemic numbers: Acra data
Family offices have seen robust interest here, with 182 opening already in 2023 following two years of strong growth.
Singapore climber missing on Mount Everest: Why is the journey to the summit so dangerous?
On average, five climbers die during every spring climbing season on the world’s highest peak.