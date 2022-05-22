Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 22.
Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases from May 29
The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated as well as special assistance lanes.
Police warn of banking-related phishing scams after 10 people lose over $70,000
Mandatory day off, 24/7 helpline among measures to help domestic workers: Gan Siow Huang
The day off would allow domestic workers to form a network of support outside the household.
Russia-Ukraine crisis to take centre stage at Davos 2022
The theme for the meeting is History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.
'Deep down, I'm broken': 77-year-old fled to S'pore after catching last train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv
"My whole being is crying for Ukraine," said the 77-year-old, who hid in the corridor of her apartment for 10 days before fleeing Kharkiv.
askST: 7 questions to ask at parent-teacher meetings
Most parents are given only 15 minutes to talk to the teachers, so they should make good use of the time.
How Anthony Albanese went from public housing kid to Australia's new PM
Biden says 'hello' to North Korea’s Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
Traditional minimarts navigate cost challenges and reinvent themselves
Going digital helps them stay competitive, as well as attract a new generation of operators.
A stake in private market investing as it takes off
Though private markets have done better than public over the longer term, it is not for everyone.