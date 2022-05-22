Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 22

Updated
Published
31 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 22.

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases from May 29

The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated as well as special assistance lanes.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of banking-related phishing scams after 10 people lose over $70,000

Some victims are told by scammers that their bank cards may have been compromised.

READ MORE HERE

Mandatory day off, 24/7 helpline among measures to help domestic workers: Gan Siow Huang

The day off would allow domestic workers to form a network of support outside the household.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russia-Ukraine crisis to take centre stage at Davos 2022

The theme for the meeting is History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.

READ MORE HERE

'Deep down, I'm broken': 77-year-old fled to S'pore after catching last train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv

"My whole being is crying for Ukraine," said the 77-year-old, who hid in the corridor of her apartment for 10 days before fleeing Kharkiv.

READ MORE HERE

askST: 7 questions to ask at parent-teacher meetings

Most parents are given only 15 minutes to talk to the teachers, so they should make good use of the time.

READ MORE HERE

How Anthony Albanese went from public housing kid to Australia's new PM

He's about to be sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Biden says 'hello' to North Korea’s Kim amid tensions over weapons tests

The US President says he is "not concerned" about new North Korean nuclear tests.

READ MORE HERE

Traditional minimarts navigate cost challenges and reinvent themselves

Going digital helps them stay competitive, as well as attract a new generation of operators.

READ MORE HERE

A stake in private market investing as it takes off

Though private markets have done better than public over the longer term, it is not for everyone.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top