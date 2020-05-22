Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 22.

614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

Four Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new cases.

10 people who allegedly gathered at shophouse among 15 charged with offences related to Covid-19 outbreak

Students were among those who gathered at the shophouse in Kim Keat Road.

Coronavirus: Should I wear a face mask or face shield?

Those working in high-risk settings should wear both a mask and shield, say doctors.

NPC 2020: China drops GDP target this year amid uncertainties caused by coronavirus pandemic

Before the coronavirus outbreak, economists had expected Beijing to set a target for its GDP growth of around 6 per cent for this year.

NPC 2020: China sets date to vote on Hong Kong national security law

The new law will ban any acts that “split the country”, subvert state powers or organise terrorist activities.

Activist Jolovan Wham apologises to Josephine Teo for false corruption claims over Covid-19 care facilities

Mr Wham was one of two men who were issued letters of demand from Mrs Teo's lawyers on Wednesday.

A different Hari Raya: How Muslims in the region are preparing for the festivities this year

Traditions make way for social distancing as millions prepare to mark the end of the fasting month.

Dealer who sold car with tampered odometer wins case

A month after it was sold, the car was found to have clocked six times the mileage shown on its odometer.

Gold 905 says sorry, gives $10,000 prize to man deemed to have mispronounced Tony Hadley in radio contest

Mr Muhammad Shalehan had enlisted the help of the English singer-songwriter after he missed out on the prize.

'I had no choice': Sex for rent rises with coronavirus poverty

Charities have highlighted a rise in online adverts offering rent-free accommodation in exchange for sexual favours.

