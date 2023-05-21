Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2023

More than 70% of flats in Bidadari delivered, estate on track for completion

As at end-April, over 90 per cent of buyers in the Woodleigh district in the Bidadari estate have collected the keys to their new homes.

Dickson Group to debut physical live auction for used cars in Singapore

Under its live auction system, Dickson purchases the used car from the owner first, and then puts it up for auction.

Kids got talent? Here are Direct School Admission categories you might not know about

A total of 142 secondary schools are taking part in the 2023 DSA exercise.

‘Bottle-sized rat’ spotted on Ang Mo Kio stall shelf, complaint filed with food agency

In a post on its Facebook page on Sunday, the stall offered its apologies.

Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle skids along Seletar Expressway

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am.

12 dead in soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador

Fans rushed to save people suffocating under a mass of bodies.

Black panther dies after road accident in Malaysia

The panther made its way to a nearby drain and eventually died.

Zelensky did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut, says spokesman, but Putin claims victory

Ukraine said that it was still fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.

G-7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Ukraine’s Zelensky chance to win over fence-sitters

The summit was an opportunity to convince big emerging states such as India and Brazil to support Ukraine.

Japan, South Korea leaders in historic Hiroshima visit

Tokyo and Seoul have long been at odds over issues related to Japan’s brutal colonial rule of Korea.

