Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2023

More than 70% of flats in Bidadari delivered, estate on track for completion
As at end-April, over 90 per cent of buyers in the Woodleigh district in the Bidadari estate have collected the keys to their new homes.
Dickson Group to debut physical live auction for used cars in Singapore
Under its live auction system, Dickson purchases the used car from the owner first, and then puts it up for auction.
Kids got talent? Here are Direct School Admission categories you might not know about
‘Bottle-sized rat’ spotted on Ang Mo Kio stall shelf, complaint filed with food agency
Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle skids along Seletar Expressway
The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am.
12 dead in soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador
Black panther dies after road accident in Malaysia
Zelensky did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut, says spokesman, but Putin claims victory
G-7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Ukraine’s Zelensky chance to win over fence-sitters
The summit was an opportunity to convince big emerging states such as India and Brazil to support Ukraine.
Japan, South Korea leaders in historic Hiroshima visit
Tokyo and Seoul have long been at odds over issues related to Japan’s brutal colonial rule of Korea.