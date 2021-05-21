Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 21.
Total of 43 Changi Airport workers test positive for Covid-19; source likely worker who helped infected family from South Asia
Passenger terminals and Jewel will remain closed to the public until June 13.
Residents of Hougang HDB block start taking Covid-19 swab tests after cases found there
Those who have taken their tests are advised to remain at home until the results are out the next day.
Additional $27 million of support for cabbies, private-hire drivers amid 'significant' fall in ridership
Drivers will receive additional daily cash support from this week till the end of June.
Maids strongly encouraged to stay at home on rest days, should avoid crowded places when running essential errands: MOM
Spot checks on places popular with maids have been stepped up since new Covid-19 curbs came into effect.
Neighbours of Sengkang General Hospital nurse charged with harassing front-liner and his family
The couple are said to have shouted phrases such as "Covid spreader" and "virus family" at their alleged victims.
30 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 8 unlinked
The remaining 22 are linked to previous cases, and among them, 16 had already been quarantined.
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong fined $65,000 over underpaid workers at Twelve Cupcakes
Ong had co-founded the confectionery chain in 2011 with then-wife artiste, Jaime Teo Chai-lin, 43.
Private hospitals in Malaysia told to spare more beds for Covid-19 patients as government deliberates lockdown
A full scale MCO will be discussed at a meeting chaired by the prime minister in Putrajaya on Friday.
Over 71,600 in Singapore have psychotic disorders, says study
This translates to one in 43 of those aged 18 and up here.
Prince William says BBC failed Diana with interview deceit
An inquiry found BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Diana.