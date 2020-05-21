Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 21.

448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 13 are local cases, including 7 nursing home residents and pre-school staff

Seven of the 13 local cases were picked up from MOH's active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, while four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory.

Man apologises for false corruption claims against Josephine Teo, husband over Covid-19 care facilities

One of two men who made false corruption allegations against Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and her husband has apologised and taken down the offending post after legal letters were issued to them.

Sampling used water for pathogens being studied as possible early warning system for disease outbreaks

Currently, used water from households is not sampled for pathogens as it undergoes treatment at the water reclamation plants before being recycled or discharged into the sea. Water is tested after treatment to ensure it is safe for consumption or discharge.

Fresh chicken prices to rise due to higher cost of buying from Malaysia

Chairman of the Poultry Merchants' Association Ong Kian San expects that prices of fresh chicken sold to supermarkets and wet markets will increase by about 10 per cent to 15 per cent next week.

Coronavirus: Maids should still stay home on rest days, not meet up with friends from June 2, says MOM

Domestic helpers can still go out to run essential errands and buy meals. However, they must return home immediately after that.

Covid-19 circuit breaker to be lifted: What you can and cannot do from June 2

Which businesses that were previously shut can now reopen from June 2, and which cannot? Can you swim in a public pool, view a showflat or allow your son's private tutor to come to the house?

Interactive: How Covid-19 brought South-east Asia’s megacities to a standstill

Strict lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on commerce in South-east Asian countries brought a rare respite from transport mayhem.

Everyone entering Malaysia from June 1 must agree to pay for mandatory Covid-19 quarantine before trip

With the latest policy, Malaysians would pay half the cost of quarantine services while non-citizens, including spouses and family members of Malaysian citizens, had to bear the full cost.

Singapore fashion photographer Lenne Chai does dreamy FaceTime shoots during circuit breaker

The phone itself is the camera, which the photographer can control via a built-in camera function on the app that allows you to take photos during the call.

Boy injured by concrete that fell from ceiling of 45-year-old flat, HDB to carry out repairs

HDB said that it has helped the family to clear the debris from the spalling concrete, and will be carrying out repair works in the flat on Friday.

