Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 20.
Pump prices reach new high despite softer oil prices and amid record profits by energy firms
Wheels of change turning in Singapore's motor industry
Car manufacturers are looking at ways to fuel sales, increase profit margins and have closer engagement with consumers.
Thailand begins to reopen bars, pubs to woo back tourists
Such establishments can resume business from June 1 in destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.
How surgery to remove a man's brain tumour saved his marriage
A man turned abusive because of a brain tumour and drove his wife and children away. The family has reconciled.
TSMC may build multibillion-dollar chip plant in Singapore: WSJ
Zilingo fires CEO Ankiti Bose as clash over S'pore-based start-up escalates
She has been in a feud with the board and major investor Sequoia Capital India amid allegations of potential accounting irregularities.
High Court dismisses appeal by SMU student who molested woman
The High Court judge upheld the lower court's decision, saying that he was "clearly thinking with his private parts" at the time.
SEA Games: Second gold for Singapore shooters
The women's 10m air pistol team of Teh Xiu Hong, Teo Shun Xie and Amanda Mak topped the 6-team field.
S'pore market may offer refuge to investors rattled by global stocks rout
Penang's architectural gems collected in new book
Historian Jon Lim journeys through 130 years of the island’s architectural past in his ambitious work.