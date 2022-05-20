Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 20

Updated
Published
47 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 20.

Pump prices reach new high despite softer oil prices and amid record profits by energy firms

 

After discounts, pump prices are still at their highest ever in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Wheels of change turning in Singapore's motor industry

Car manufacturers are looking at ways to fuel sales, increase profit margins and have closer engagement with consumers.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand begins to reopen bars, pubs to woo back tourists

Such establishments can resume business from June 1 in destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.

READ MORE HERE

How surgery to remove a man's brain tumour saved his marriage

A man turned abusive because of a brain tumour and drove his wife and children away. The family has reconciled.

READ MORE HERE

TSMC may build multibillion-dollar chip plant in Singapore: WSJ

The potential Singapore plant would help tackle the global chip shortage.

READ MORE HERE

Zilingo fires CEO Ankiti Bose as clash over S'pore-based start-up escalates

She has been in a feud with the board and major investor Sequoia Capital India amid allegations of potential accounting irregularities.

READ MORE HERE

High Court dismisses appeal by SMU student who molested woman

The High Court judge upheld the lower court's decision, saying that he was "clearly thinking with his private parts" at the time.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Second gold for Singapore shooters

The women's 10m air pistol team of Teh Xiu Hong, Teo Shun Xie and Amanda Mak topped the 6-team field.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore market may offer refuge to investors rattled by global stocks rout

Most analysts expect things to get worse before they get better.

READ MORE HERE

Penang's architectural gems collected in new book

Historian Jon Lim journeys through 130 years of the island’s architectural past in his ambitious work.

READ MORE HERE

