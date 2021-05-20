Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 20

Shangri-La Dialogue on June 4-5 in Singapore cancelled due to Covid-19 situation

The security summit was slated to be fully in-person event held within a bubble at Shangri-La Hotel.

ACS (Junior) Primary 6 pupil tests positive for Covid-19; classmates to be quarantined

The boy, a close contact of confirmed case outside school, was last on campus on Monday and was well.

Singapore's challenge is to avoid economic scarring, emerge stronger from Covid-19: DPM Heng

The pandemic has accelerated changes ranging from digitalisation to sustainability.

41 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 27 in community

Of the community cases, six are currently unlinked.

Visitors to Alexandra Hospital ward barred after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The hospital has also disinfected all the areas the basic care assistant had been in.

Suntec City joins list of dine-in areas for front-line workers

It has designated two food courts to allow for the consumption of meals in a safe and conducive environment.

Twin brothers jailed for helping woman steal more than $57,000 from her family

Oh Jia Kai was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail while his brother, Oh Jia Cheng, was jailed for nine weeks.

Primary 1 registration for 2022 will open on June 30, go online for second year in view of Covid-19

This year's exercise will not be affected by the ongoing review of the Primary 1 registration framework.

Twins in India lived together - and died together - of Covid-19

Ralfred Gregory died the day after his brother, Joefred, succumbed to the virus.

Football: Angeline Chua goes from void deck kickabouts in Singapore to coaching in the Seychelles

The midfielder played 32 times for the Lionesses from 2007 to 2019.

